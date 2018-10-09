Fact or fiction: Examining John Harbaugh's claims about the Ravens' halted rushing attack

The Ravens ran 25 running plays and 59 passing plays Sunday, and that was a problem mainly because they lost to the Cleveland Browns.

Every modern NFL offense is, by design, a pass-first offense. The last team to finish with more running plays than passing plays was the 2015 Buffalo Bills. Even with the emergence of running back Alex Collins last season, who ranked ninth in the NFL in yards per carry, the Ravens took their chances through the air over 56 percent of the time on offense.

But a result like Sunday’s 12-9 defeat invites scrutiny. At his Monday news conference, Ravens coach John Harbaugh followed his opening remarks by answering question after question about the running game. He was asked whether he thought it had been neglected, whether it needed to be more efficient, whether it was headed in the right direction.

He bristled at the notion that the Ravens, who have long struggled when quarterback Joe Flacco is asked to carry the offense, had erred in passing so much.

“This run-pass-balance thing,” Harbaugh said, “I don’t understand why it’s a topic.”

The presser offered some of Harbaugh’s most extensive and interesting comments yet on the state of the team’s grounded rushing attack. “Every week is a new week” in the NFL, he acknowledged, but there were more than just messages of hope to unpack. Some of it rang true. Some of it did not.

Claim: “I mean, we ran it [25] times — that’s a lot of times to run it in this league. If you look at numbers around the league, that’s a lot.”

Verdict: Fiction.

In the interest of fairness, Harbaugh’s recollection Monday was that the Ravens had run the ball 28 times Sunday. In reality, it was three fewer. And, after looking at numbers around the league from Week 5, that was not a lot.

Seventeen teams, including the Ravens, had at least 25 carries over the weekend. The usual ground-and-pound suspects were among them — the Dallas Cowboys ran the ball 29 times, the Carolina Panthers 31 times — but so were the NFL’s offensive elite. The New Orleans Saints, Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams, by far the league’s three highest-scoring teams, each ran the ball at least 30 times.

For the Ravens, 25 carries aren’t a lot, either. Last season, they had only three games with fewer than 25. This season, only in their Week 2 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals (22 carries) did they finish with fewer, a byproduct of a massive first-half hole that could not be filled with counter-runs and trap plays for Collins.

The underlying problem is not the Ravens’ total workload but its proportionality. It’s like any good diet ruined by bad food choices: Sushi, for instance, is a safe, nutritious dining option. But eat too much, and over time, you run the risk of mercury poisoning.

The Ravens offense, when it has binged on passes, has turned stomachs this season. In the loss to the Bengals, just 27.2 percent of offensive plays were running plays. Against Cleveland, the share was just 30.1 percent. How rare is that lopsidedness? Entering Week 6, only the Indianapolis Colts and Minnesota Vikings have 70-plus-percent passing-play shares this season.

Claim: “You have to do whatever you have to do to move the ball and score points. We’ve been doing a pretty good job of that up until this last game. We just need to put more points on the board. Nine points — three, three and three — is tough to win games that way. That’s the bottom line.”

Verdict: Mostly fact.

The Ravens’ loss Sunday ended a streak of 13 games in which they scored 20 or more points. They still rank No. 11 in points per game, not far behind the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons. They have played just one game with their top overall draft pick, rookie tight end Hayden Hurst, and two in rainy weather.

But there is a cognitive dissonance to the Ravens offense. A team that ranks No. 11 in total offense (399.4 yards per game) also is among the league’s worst in yards per play (5.2, No. 27 overall). The Ravens are middling in explosive pass plays and the NFL’s worst in explosive running plays. Yet they rarely give up the ball (just seven turnovers in five games) and extend drives at an efficiency that belies their mediocrity elsewhere (41.7 third-down conversion percentage, 10th best in the NFL, even after a 4-for-16 day Sunday).