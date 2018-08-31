Ravens begin roster trims ahead of Saturday's 53-man deadline

The Ravens began condensing their roster from 89 to 53 players on Friday, but they’ve yet to make decisions on several high-profile names, including quarterback Robert Griffin III and wide receiver Breshad Perriman.

The team waived 10 players, moved four others to injured reserve and designated three to start the season on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, meaning they won’t be eligible to play or practice during the first six weeks of the season.

There were no surprises on the list, though the team confirmed the severity of cornerback Stanley Jean-Baptiste’s arm injury by placing him on injury reserve. He had been expected to make the final roster going into Thursday night’s preseason finale against the Washington Redskins.

With Friday’s moves, the Ravens are down to 72 players, and that number will drop to 71 when cornerback Jimmy Smith moves to the suspended list. They have until 4 p.m. Saturday to trim the remaining 18 players.

The Ravens outright waived nine players: cornerback Robertson Daniel, guard/tackle Andrew Donnal, guard Justin Evans, tight end Nick Keizer, defensive end Christian LaCouture, defensive back Kai Nacua, cornerback Jackson Porter, wide receiver DeVier Posey and long snapper Trent Sieg.

Of those, only Nacua, who returned an interception for a touchdown Thursday, was thought to have an outside chance to make the team.

The Ravens injury-waived inside linebacker Alvin Jones and placed Jean-Baptiste, tackle Greg Senat, safety DeShon Elliott and defensive back Bennett Jackson on season-ending injured reserve.

Wide receiver Quincy Adeboyejo, inside linebacker Bam Bradley and cornerback Jaylen Hill will start the season on the PUP list.

The Ravens left their more difficult decisions — whether to keep three quarterbacks, how to cover for injury-driven shortages on defense, which receivers to bet on — for Saturday.

In addition to the pending cuts, Griffin and kicker Kaare Vedvik could be trade candidates.

