Despite lengthy layoff, rookie Greg Senat tapped as Ravens backup left tackle

Greg Senat’s first NFL training camp got off to a rocky start. The rookie offensive tackle sat out the Ravens’ first 10 practices because of a left foot injury, but the amount of missed time does not seem to have impacted his value to the team.

When the starting offensive linemen left the field at M&T Bank Stadium after the second series of Thursday night’s 33-7 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, Senat lined up at left tackle. If being tasked with protecting rookie quarterback and first-round pick Lamar Jackson in the first half was daunting, Senat seemed as comfortable with the assignment as being inserted into the game after only four days of practice.

“I don’t think I’m surprised,” the second of three sixth-round selections in April’s NFL draft said Saturday. “Even when I was hurt, I was putting in a lot of work of just being in my playbook and watching a lot of film. Right now for me, it’s just all about getting reps and getting back into it and back into ball and going full speed.”

CAPTION Ravens WR Willie Snead IV looks forward to making an impact on the team. (Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun video) Ravens WR Willie Snead IV looks forward to making an impact on the team. (Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Ravens head coach John Harbaugh on Patrick Ricard's versatility as a player. (Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun video) Ravens head coach John Harbaugh on Patrick Ricard's versatility as a player. (Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun video)

The 6-foot-6, 305-pound Senat, who developed his footwork as a power forward for Wagner University’s basketball team for four seasons before shifting to football, said he hated skipping the first 10 practices of camp. But he pointed out that he used the time to get acclimated to the mental trials of playing at the professional level.

“It’s just a lot of information in the NFL,” he said. “Everything is very detailed and meticulous, and you have to have very good attention to detail to be successful.”

Although he did not surrender a sack against Los Angeles, Senat was exposed on one play by outside linebacker Ejuan Price, who used a spin move to roll inside past Senat and almost get to Jackson late in the second quarter.

Senat said he has aspects in run and pass blocking that he is eager “to clean up.”

“There’s always room for improvement,” he said. “That was my first preseason game. Most of the guys have two under their belts, but I’m not using that as an excuse. I feel good, and I definitely want to come out there next week and play a lot better.”

Browse photos of 2018 Ravens training camp at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills.

edward.lee@baltsun.com

twitter.com/EdwardLeeSun