Ravens tackle Ronnie Stanley has knee sprain; cornerback Jimmy Smith out with 'personal issue'

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley suffered an apparent knee strain in the the Ravens’ 20-19 preseason win over the Indianapolis Colts, coach John Harbaugh said Monday night.

Harbaugh said the Ravens would further examine the knee, but indicated that it's "not any kind of big tear." Sprains can, however, involve a tearing of the ligament.

Stanley left the game after a Ravens extra-point attempt early in the second quarter. The cause of the injury was unclear. He lay on the Lucas Oil Stadium field for about a minute as trainers tended to him before rising to his feet. The former first-round draft pick walked gingerly off the field on his own power and headed to the locker room for further evaluation.

He returned to the Ravens’ sideline after halftime wearing a brace and did not appear to have any trouble walking around the locker room in the postgame period open to reporters.

Cornerback Jimmy Smith, who started the Ravens’ previous preseason game and was present for the team’s two joint practices against the Colts, was inactive Monday. Harbaugh said Smith was tending to a “personal issue,” and that his absence was excused.

