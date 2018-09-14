After leaving game in fourth quarter, Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley says he's fine

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley left the Ravens’ loss Thursday night to the Cincinnati Bengals in the fourth quarter but said afterward that he was “fine.”

Asked about the specifics of the injury and whether he might miss time, he deferred to coach John Harbaugh. Harbaugh, who is scheduled to address reporters Monday, did not have an update after the game on the 2016 first-round draft pick’s status.

Right tackle James Hurst moved over to the left side when Stanley exited, and rookie tackle Orlando Brown Jr. took Hurst’s place along the line, which struggled to keep quarterback Joe Flacco upright even when fully staffed. The Bengals finished with four sacks, including one that forced a momentum-stopping fumble with 2:52 remaining in the fourth quarter.

In the third quarter, defensive end Carlos Dunlap hit Flacco as he stepped into a long throw. The fluttering pass was an easy interception for Cincinnati safety Shawn Williams, Flacco’s second pick of the night.

“They are definitely a challenging front — four really good guys, and they’re interchangeable,” Stanley said. “They have a good blitz package.”

With the Ravens' early deficit, the team finished with 12 fewer carries and 51 fewer rushing yards than in its season-opening blowout of the Buffalo Bills. In both games, however, the Ravens averaged under 4 yards per carry; last season, even with guard Marshal Yanda out for much of the season, they finished with 4.1 yards per carry.

