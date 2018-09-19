Ravens trying to rediscover pass rush in time for Sunday's game against Broncos

Eyeing Sunday’s home game against the Denver Broncos, Ravens outside linebacker Terrell Suggs had little time for a trip down memory lane to Thursday night’s 34-23 loss at the Cincinnati Bengals, when the defense came away with zero sacks and only four hits on quarterback Andy Dalton.

“You still on that game? We’ve moved on. You can watch it,” he said before Wednesday afternoon’s practice. “They did a good job. Good balance of run and pass. I don’t know. Bad day at the office. [Expletive] it. We’re moving on. We’re on the Broncos.”

Moving on from the previous game — even the most recent play — is standard operating procedure in sports. But it is difficult to overlook that a Ravens pass rush that sacked Buffalo Bills quarterbacks Nathan Peterman and Josh Allen six times in the season opener was absent for significant portions of last Thursday’s game.

The combined 111 rushing yards from the Cincinnati running back duo of Joe Mixon and Giovani Bernard forced the defense to play more honestly. Coach John Harbaugh pointed out that Dalton’s quick release and the Ravens’ decision to drop a little deeper in zone schemes added to the unit’s inability to get to Dalton.

“They got the ball out quickly,” Harbaugh said. “We had pressure on the quarterback in the sense that we were pushing the pocket to him, we got our hands up. I think we had five or six batted balls, and those are the things that you try to do against those kinds of passing attacks. Then when he holds the ball, you get to him. If the ball’s going to come out in two seconds, you know you’re not going to get there. So we want to get there, we want to get sacks. Some of it has to do with coverage. I think we opened up some of the receivers a little bit in our zone coverages more than we wanted to and gave them some quick throws that allowed him to get the ball out quickly. We want to try to force those into tipped balls, interceptions, or he’s got to hold the ball and take the sack. So the coverage and the pass rush go hand-in-hand.”

On Sunday, the defense will face Broncos quarterback Case Keenum, who also has a quick release, has been sacked only twice so far, and was tied for the sixth-fewest sacks (22) last season when he played for the Minnesota Vikings.

The Ravens failed to sack Keenum in a 24-16 loss in Minnesota on Oct. 22, 2017, but outside linebacker Matthew Judon said the current circumstances are too different to make a valid comparison.

“He has different blockers, he has different wide receivers,” Judon said. “So a lot of this stuff, he’s adjusting to, trying to get the hang of the offense because he’s had only two real games in their system. So we kind of know how he likes to throw the ball, but we still have to see.”

Defensive tackle Brandon Williams sounded confident that the defense would regain its pass rushing prowess.

“They were getting it out quick, and we just have to find a new way, find a better way to keep our rushers rushing and keep our defensive front stopping the run and letting our secondary take care of the pass,” he said. “That’s what we’re going to scheme to do.”

