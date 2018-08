Here’s what you need to know about the preseason game between the Ravens and the Washington Redskins:

Time: 7:30 p.m., Thursday

Venue: M&T Bank Stadium

TV: Ch. 11 (WBAL)

Stream: fuboTV

Radio: WBAL (1090 AM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM)

Broadcasters: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Brian Billick (analyst), Evan Washburn (reporter)

Line: Ravens by 4 (as of Wednesday night)

CAPTION Ravens tight end Maxx Williams talks about the tight end group and what it is like in before the team roster is cut to 53. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video) Ravens tight end Maxx Williams talks about the tight end group and what it is like in before the team roster is cut to 53. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Safety Chuck Clark talks about the Ravens defense. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video) Safety Chuck Clark talks about the Ravens defense. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video)

