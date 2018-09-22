Ravens legend Ray Lewis honored with Hall of Fame parade in Baltimore

Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis was honored with a parade Saturday in Baltimore, drawing about a thousand fans along the downtown route and culminating with a call to action by the Ravens legend.

Over the 1.1-mile route — which started at Key Highway and Light Street, wound through Pratt Street, Commerce Street and finished at City Hall — fans came up to Lewis to shake hands, get pictures and share their appreciation for his career in Baltimore and contributions to the city.

From the seat of the Cadillac DeVille convertible that he and Mayor Catherine Pugh rode in, Lewis grinned wide and waved to passersby as Ravens fans chanted and marching bands played ahead.

At City Hall, Pugh proclaimed Sept. 22 as Ray Lewis Day in Baltimore and presented Lewis with an engraved key to the city.

In a relatively short speech, Lewis encouraged his supporters to show kindness and love to one another — at one point encouraging members in the crowd to hug the person next to them — and to limit crime and promote Christian values.

Lewis, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August, will receive his Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence on Sunday during halftime of the Ravens' game against the Denver Broncos.

Ravens middle linebacker Ray Lewis was enshrined among the legends Saturday in Canton, Ohio in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. (Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun)

