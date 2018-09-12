Baltimore to hold parade to honor Ravens' Hall of Famer Ray Lewis on Sept. 22

A parade through Baltimore to celebrate former Ravens middle linebacker Ray Lewis’ induction into the Hall of Fame last month is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 22, the Ravens announced via Twitter on Wednesday morning.

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh and the city will serve as hosts for the parade to honor the 13-time Pro Bowler and two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year. The parade, which will begin at 10 a.m., will start at Key Highway and Light Street and head north on Light Street to Pratt Street.

The route will then turn right onto Pratt and left onto Commerce Street before ending at City Hall/War Memorial Plaza at 100 Holliday Street. Set to conclude with remarks by Lewis and Pugh and a fanfest, the event is free and open to the public.

“We’re excited that Mayor Pugh and the City of Baltimore will hold a parade to honor Ray,” a team spokesman said. “It will certainly be a special occasion for Ray and Ravens fans.”

The Ravens are planning to honor Lewis the day after, during the team’s game against the Denver Broncos on Sept. 23. There will be some Lewis-specific festivities before the game, and further details will be made public next week.

edward.lee@baltsun.com

twitter.com/EdwardLeeSun