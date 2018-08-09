Ravens vs. Rams: Preseason game time, TV and more

Here’s what you need to know about the preseason game between the Ravens and Los Angeles Rams.
Time: 7:30 p.m. Thursday
Venue: M&T Bank Stadium
TV: Ch. 11 in Baltimore, Ch. 7 in Washington (Gerry Sandusky, Brian Billick, Evan Washburn)
Stream: NBCSports.com
Radio: WBAL (1090 AM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM) (Gerry Sandusky, Brian Billick, Evan Washburn)
Line: Ravens by 3½ (as of Wednesday night)
Ravens’ remaining preseason schedule:
Aug. 20: at Indianapolis Colts (8 p.m., ESPN)
Aug. 25: at Miami Dolphins (7 p.m.)
Aug. 30: Washington Redskins (7:30 p.m.)
jshaffer@baltsun.com
twitter.com/jonas_shaffer