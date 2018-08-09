Joe Flacco, Ravens defense excel in dominant first half of preseason home opener vs. Rams

For Joe Flacco’s first drive of the 2018 preseason, he had a long ways to go. It was his only possession in charge of a long-derided Ravens offense Thursday night, and if his response is a table setter for a season of necessarily heightened expectations, Baltimore’s expectations for this fall should include more feast than famine.

In a game-opening drive against the Los Angeles Rams that covered 70 yards and ended in the end zone, Flacco passed for 71. (A 15-yard penalty on right guard James Hurst midway through accounted for the funky math.) The 33-year-old called on his old reliables, the short passes and dump-offs that have been become punch lines through the team’s postseason drought, but also improvised for gotta-have-it, chain-moving throws.

At halftime, the Ravens led 23-0, and it was hard not to be optimistic. The offense was efficient early under Flacco, then Lamar Jackson. The defense swallowed the Rams in their half of the field, not letting them cross midfield in their first three drives.

But the context of those compliments matters. Los Angeles played mostly backups. The Ravens were the first to open training camp and, along with the Chicago Bears, the NFL’s only team to enter Thursday night’s crowded preseason schedule having already played a game. Even if the Ravens and Rams seemed to trade the better-team label in Monday and Tuesday’s joint practices at Owings Mills, there is no substitute for repetitions, and by now the Ravens have a bunch more than 30 NFL teams.

In a preseason home opener that unveiled their forays into the future — new 4K ultra-high-definition video boards in each corner, a new digital-ticketing system — the Ravens mainly hewed to tradition Thursday. Flacco, who watched from the sideline as Robert Griffin III led the starting offense in Thursday’s Pro Football Hall of Fame Game, took the field with the offense’s expected starters after the opening kickoff. (One notable exception: right guard Marshal Yanda, who returned to practice only this week,)

It was a one-and-done showing for Flacco and Co., but they went far enough to sustain enthusiasm until the Ravens’ next preseason game, an Aug. 20 matchup in Indianapolis against the Colts. His first pass looked effortless, a 12-yarder to rookie tight end Hayden Hurst, whose fourth-string status on the team’s unofficial depth chart will need some revising. After short gains on a scramble and carry by running back Alex Collins (two carries, 26 yards), Flacco found running back Buck Allen in the flat for a first-down pass near midfield.

Hurst’s 15-yard penalty for a chop block looked like a drive-stopper, but Flacco’s new targets were there to help. So was a Los Angeles defense that counted only outside linebacker Samson Ebukam among its regular starters.

A simple slant pass to wide receiver John Brown, one free-agent signing, was followed by a more complicated pass to Michael Crabtree, another free-agent signing, in which Crabtree broke off his route and freed himself on the left sideline for an out-of-the-pocket Flacco and a 30-yard gain. Three plays later, the Ravens were in the end zone, celebrating a 6-yard pass from Flacco (5-for-7 overall) to fullback and sometimes defensive tackle Patrick Ricard. The 10-play drive had taken all of 4 minutes, 46 seconds.

The Rams found starting offensive drives as difficult as stopping the Ravens’. For good reason: All-Pro running back Todd Gurley didn’t start. Neither did quarterback Jared Goff or left tackle Andrew Whitworth, both of them Pro Bowl selections.

Instead, leading Los Angeles was quarterback Sean Mannion, he of of the career 65.0 quarterback rating. Stopping Los Angeles was much of the Ravens’ first-string defense, including, surprisingly, cornerback Jimmy Smith, back in game action for the first time since tearing his Achilles tendon in December.

The disparity in talent and experience was apparent. Outside linebacker Matthew Judon got to Mannion for the Ravens' first drive-ending sack, and rush linebacker Terrell Suggs for their second. The Rams moved only as far as its 36-yard line in either drive.

The Ravens fared better with their own backups. With Flacco out, Jackson came in. In two plays, the offense was back in the red zone, an immediate improvement on the first-round draft pick’s uneven debut in Canton, Ohio. A well-executed trap play led by Hurst upfield sprung Collins for 23 yards. A jump ball down the middle ended in wide receiver Chris Moore’s hands, the 36-yard gain taking the Ravens to the Los Angeles 14.

On third-and-5, Jackson produced a highlight that looked hand-picked from his Lousville highlight reel. An inside push turned Jackson loose from the pocket, and he broke right, into open grass. The spying linebacker, Bryce Hager, had no chance of containing Jackson, and with some helpful downfield blocking from wide receiver Janarion Grant, Jackson needed to beat only Troy Hill. One cut later, and the cornerback was posterized, and Jackson in the end zone.

