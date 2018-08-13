Ravens training camp highlights: Defense dominates again Monday

More interceptions…

The defense continued its recent stretch of getting the upper hand over the offense. In the second full-team exercise of the day, quarterback Robert Griffin III appeared to try to throw the ball away in the direction of rookie tight end Nick Keizer, but cornerback Brandon Carr jumped to snatch the ball and return it 50 yards for a touchdown. On the ensuing snap, defensive end Brent Urban batted up a throw by quarterback Josh Woodrum, and the ball fell into defensive end Patrick Ricard’s hands for another run to the end zone for 45 yards. The defense had two more interceptions from rookie inside linebackers Chris Board (who leaped over rookie tight end Hayden Hurst in the back of the end zone during a six-on-seven drill) and Kenny Young (who stepped in front of a pass from quarterback Joe Flacco intended for running back Alex Collins).

…and more pressure

The defense also found success getting to the quarterbacks. Inside linebackers Patrick Onwuasor and Albert McClellan tagged Woodrum and Griffin, respectively, outside linebacker Tim Williams tagged rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson, and outside linebacker Matthew Judon pulled up in front of Flacco. And outside linebacker Kamalei Correa would have gotten to Flacco if it hadn’t been for rookie right tackle Orlando Brown Jr. pulling on the back of his jersey collar.

Hands team

The defense might have gotten a few more interceptions if some defenders had been able to convert pass breakups. Defensive back Anthony Levine Sr., cornerback Maurice Canady, rookie cornerback Darious Williams and safety Kai Nacua each got their hands on passes. On the flipside, wide receivers and tight ends dropped some catchable balls. Tim White, Chris Moore, rookie Mark Andrews and Keizer were some of the more noticeable culprits.

Throw of the day

Flacco looked pedestrian at times, but his best play of practice occurred during a full-team exercise. He rolled to his right, but wide receivers Willie Snead IV and White on the right side of the field were blanketed. So Flacco launched a howitzer across his body and the field and dropped the ball over cornerback Jimmy Smith and into wide receiver Chris Moore’s hands for a significant gain just short of the end zone.

Start your engines

While Jackson continues to refine his accuracy and ball flight in the passing attack, his running speed is eye opening. On one full-team repetition, he faked a handoff to rookie running back Gus Edwards and then raced off the left end untouched for a 35-yard run down the left sideline and into the end zone.

I doth protest

Hurst was flagged for pass interference, and the offense was guilty of illegal motion. But left tackle Ronnie Stanley objected when an official called him for holding against outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith. Smith, who had raised his hands in the air, applauded the flag, but Stanley barked a few words at the official and then dismissed him with a wave of his hand.

Name that tune

The first song of practice was AC/DC’s “Moneytalks.” Other selections included Free’s “All Right Now,” The Isley Brothers’ “Live It Up,” Led Zeppelin’s “Rock and Roll” and The O’Jays’ “I Love Music.” Quiet Riot’s “Cum On Feel the Noize” wrapped up the session.

Overheard at practice Part 1

“Why y’all walking?” – A young fan as several Ravens players moved from one drill to another.

Overheard at practice Part 2

“Man alive! You’re breaking down that film down. I like it!” – Offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg when he was asked by a reporter about calling seven plays in which guard Nico Siragusa pulled in Thursday’s 33-7 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

