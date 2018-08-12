Ravens training camp highlights: Offense struggles early Sunday

Bad omen

Sunday’s Ravens practice opened on an ominous note when wide receivers dropped passes during individual drills with no defenders on them. Willie Snead IV and rookies Janarion Grant and Andre Levrone were a few players who could not hang onto the ball, and those struggles extended to the first six-on-seven exercise. Quarterback Joe Flacco mistimed a short route by rookie wide receiver Jordan Lasley, and the pass was almost intercepted by cornerback Jimmy Smith. Several repetitions later, rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson’s pass intended for wide receiver Tim White was intercepted by rookie inside linebacker Chris Board. On the first play of the first full-team drill, Flacco’s pass to wide receiver Michael Crabtree on a deep post was intercepted by strong safety Tony Jefferson. On the next snap, tight end Darren Waller bobbled a seam pass from Flacco, and Jefferson nearly came up with his second interception in as many reps.

’Nother for Nacua

One day after intercepting two passes by Jackson, second-year safety Kai Nacua got Jackson again Sunday. Jackson lobbed the ball to rookie tight end Nick Keizer streaking down the middle of the field, but the pass was too far, and Nacua came down with the interception before falling out of bounds in the back of the end zone. That play cemented the final full-team exercise of the day.

Pressure from Mosley

C.J. Mosley, who has only one sack in his past two seasons, might be able to build on that number this fall. The middle linebacker has attacked the pocket more frequently, and his pass-rushing skills are beginning to show. He pulled up on quarterback Josh Woodrum and would have sacked Flacco if contact was allowed.

There goes the streak

Before Sunday, Kaare Vedvik had converted all 21 of his field-goal attempts under 40 yards in practice. But after nailing a 25-yarder, the rookie kicker’s try from 39 yards strayed wide right. Vedvik connected on his final four attempts, including one from 53 yards. He is 23 of 24 on field-goal attempts less than 40 yards.

Throwin’ down

Despite mild temperatures courtesy of overcast skies, tempers flared briefly towards the end of practice. After catching a pass from quarterback Joe Flacco, Hayden Hurst raced downfield for a few more yards before getting taken down by Chuck Clark. Apparently miffed by the contact, the rookie tight end flipped the ball at the strong safety, who shoved Hurst in the back and moved after him. Teammates — such as left tackle Ronnie Stanley who barked, “Chill out, 3-6!” which is Clark’s jersey number — separated the pair.

Name that tune

Aside from a few selections such as The Foo Fighters’ “Monkey Wrench” and “The Greatest Show” from The Greatest Showman, soundtrack, the musical theme of Saturday’s practice could have been 1970s soul. The session opened with Marvin Gaye’s “Got To Give It Up,” which was followed by Sly & The Family Stone’s “Dance To the Music,” Earth, Wind & Fire’s “Serpentine Fire,” Bobby Womack’s “It’s Party Time,” and Stevie Wonder’s “I Wish.”

Overheard at practice, Part 1

“Hey, you moved early, Al Bundy!” — Outside linebacker Terrell Suggs to rookie guard Randin Crecelius, referring to the “Married… With Children” character who once scored four touchdowns in a single game as a running back for Polk High School.

Overheard at practice, Part 2

“About time they get something for the fat guys.” — Left guard Alex Lewis after ordering a milkshake from one of two ice cream trucks parked on the practice field.

