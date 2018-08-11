Ravens camp highlights: Reserve stands out for good and bad reasons Saturday

Mixed reviews

Kai Nacua might have earned a Player of the Day award for Saturday’s practice based on the fact that the second-year safety made two interceptions in full-team exercises. On the first, rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson overthrew tight end Darren Waller, and Nacua barely had to move to make the catch. Several drills later, a deep throw by Jackson was tipped by cornerback Maurice Canady, bounced off wide receiver DeVier Posey, and was intercepted by Nacua, who made the grab before sliding out of the back of the end zone. But Nacua was also exposed during one-on-one exercises in the red zone. Jackson found rookie tight end Hayden Hurst for a score, and Nacua was flagged for holding. Then Jackson connected with Waller, who got free from Nacua in the end zone.

Air traffic

Inside linebacker Patrick Onwuasor and cornerback Stanley Jean-Baptiste joined Nacua in the interceptions department. Outside linebacker Kamalei Correa batted a pass by quarterback Robert Griffin III, and Onwuasor made a basket catch. Jean-Baptiste leaped to snag a pass from Jackson intended for rookie wide receiver Jordan Lasley along the right sideline. Several other defenders who also nearly had interceptions included rookie inside linebacker Kenny Young, cornerback Marlon Humphrey and free safety Eric Weddle.

Hands up

Correa was not the only one who got his hand on a pass around the line of scrimmage. Outside linebacker Matthew Judon and strong safety Chuck Clark both knocked down throws from quarterback Joe Flacco.

Flacco-to-Brown

The Flacco-to-John Brown connection continues to grow. During a six-on-seven exercise, Flacco’s long throw down the right sideline was caught by the wide receiver, who held on to the ball with his right hand despite tight coverage from Humphrey. During a similar drill inside the red zone, Flacco spotted Brown behind Humphrey in the back right corner of the end zone for the touchdown. And Flacco and Brown completed a back-shoulder route against Canady.

Breaking down the pocket

During a three-repetition stretch, Correa pulled up twice and would have sacked Jackson. Defensive tackle Willie Henry did the same with quarterback Josh Woodrum.

Hand-eye coordination

A hand-off between Griffin and rookie running back Mark Thompson appeared to go south when the ball was fumbled. But Griffin smartly grabbed the ball out of midair after one bounce and took it off the left end for a sizable gain.

A perfect 10

After going 1-for-2 on field goals in Thursday night’s 33-7 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, Kaare Vedvik went 10-for-10 on Saturday. The rookie kicker connected from 44 yards twice and 48 and 53 yards.

Driver’s ed

Outside linebacker Terrell Suggs’ most vicious hit of the day did not involve a quarterback, a running back or any other member of the offense. After taking off in owner Steve Bisciotti’s golf cart with nose tackle Brandon Williams, Suggs drove the cart directly into a few trash cans set up on a practice field that the defensive linemen use as imaginary offensive linemen.

Name that tune

The first song of practice was Ozzy Osbourne’s “Crazy Train.” It was followed by The Rolling Stones’ “Gimme Shelter,” The Score’s “Legend,” Curtis Mayfield’s “Move On Up” and ZZ Top’s “Legs.” The last song of the day was Fun’s “Some Nights.”

Overheard at practice

“Come on, ref, throw the flag!” — A fan protesting an official’s decision not to charge Jean-Baptiste with a penalty after he broke up a pass from Flacco for rookie wide receiver Andre Levrone in the end zone during a one-on-one exercise.

