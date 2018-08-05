Ravens training camp highlights: No green light in the red zone Sunday

Defense tightens up

During two red-zone exercises, the defense flexed its collective muscles. On a series giving the offense first down-and-goal on the 5-yard line, the unit scored only two touchdowns in 10 attempts. Two highlights included defensive tackle Brandon Williams hurrying quarterback Joe Flacco into throwing a ball at tight end Maxx Williams’ knees, and rookie cornerback Darious Williams breaking up quarterback Josh Woodrum’s lob to rookie wide receiver Janarion Grant in the back right corner of the end zone. And in a six-on-seven drill inside the 20, the defense surrendered only one touchdown in eight snaps. Cornerback Tavon Young intercepted a pass from rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson that bounced off Grant’s hands and knees, and Williams and Maurice Canady broke up passes to rookie wide receiver Jordan Lasley and wide receiver Willie Snead IV, respectively.

More interceptions

After collecting two interceptions Saturday, the defense matched that total Sunday. Besides Young’s interception, strong safety Chris Clark leaped at the line of scrimmage to snatch Flacco’s pass intended for wide receiver John Brown in the right flat. Cornerback Stanley Jean-Baptiste added to the takeaways by stripping Lasley after he caught a throw from Jackson. Jean-Baptiste attempted to take the interception back for a touchdown, but was promptly dropped by right tackle Andrew Donnal.

Getting interceptions

The defense had its fair share of success. During a one-on-one exercise in the red zone, Young stepped in front of a pass by Jackson intended for Grant. And in the ensuing full-team drill, rookie safety DeShon Elliott had no problem collecting an overthrown ball by Woodrum for Lasley.

Seeing yellow

The offense also struggled with penalties. During an exercise involving the offense starting at its 1, the unit was flagged for false starts on three consecutive repetitions and four overall in 10 snaps. Rookie right tackles Orlando Brown Jr. and Justin Evans, right guard Jermaine Eluemunor and Lasley were guilty of moving early. The defense was flagged twice: pass interference on Young and Canady. Young jumped up in disbelief, while Young and safety Anthony Levine Sr. loudly protested the call on Canady.

Vedvik’s venture

Kaare Vedvik went 5-of-6 on field goals. After making his first three, the rookie kicker pushed a 44-yard attempt wide left. He followed that up by successfully converting from 48 and 53 yards.

Name that tune

The first full-team exercise of practice opened with Quiet Riot’s “Bang Your Head” and continued with selections like Ludacris’ “Number One Spot,” Michael Jackson’s “Workin’ Day and Night,” and Foreigners’ “Jukebox Hero.” The final song of the session was the White Stripes’ “Seven Nation Army.”

Beware of grass

Moisture — either from leftover rain or sprinklers or morning dew — slickened the practice field to the point in which players had some difficulty initially getting a solid footing while they were running. Wide receivers Chris Moore and rookie Andre Levrone, inside linebacker Albert McClellan and running back Alex Collins were just a few of the players who slipped and fell on the turf. Collins’ cleat ripped a huge divot while returning a kick during the special teams portion.

Overheard at practice

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey wrapped up practice by breaking up a pass from Jackson to rookie wide receiver Jaleel Scott in the back right corner of the end zone. Humphrey’s defensive teammates celebrated by swarming him on the field, and outside linebacker Matthew Judon poked fun at the fans watching in the stands who had thought Scott had made the catch. “Y’all thought he caught it!” he bellowed.

