Ravens training camp highlights: Tight ends shine Saturday

Strong showing

Maybe it was tied to the return of rookie Mark Andrews, who had missed seven consecutive practices because of a muscle tissue injury, but the tight ends performed well during Saturday’s session. Andrews caught a pass from quarterback Joe Flacco for a nice back-shoulder catch while being guarded by strong safety Chuck Clark, Nick Boyle outleaped rookie inside linebacker Kenny Young to catch a pass from rookie Lamar Jackson during a one-on-one drill, rookie Hayden Hurst found a gap behind middle linebacker C.J. Mosley and in front of cornerback Jimmy Smith for another reception from Flacco during a full-team exercise, Jackson lobbed a throw over safety Anthony Levine Sr. to Vince Mayle for a touchdown in a six-on-seven drill, and Maxx Williams made a juggling grab of a throw from Flacco, who was under pressure.

Flag doesn’t fly

The final full-team exercise of the day ended with Flacco floating a pass over cornerback Stanley Jean-Baptiste and into the waiting arms of wide receiver Michael Crabtree in the back right corner of the end zone. Jean-Baptiste, outside linebacker Terrell Suggs and several other defensive players lobbied an official to throw a penalty flag for Crabtree pushing off on Jean-Baptiste, but the flag stayed in the pocket.

Getting interceptions

The defense had its share of success. During a one-on-one exercise in the red zone, slot cornerback Tavon Young stepped in front of a pass from Jackson that was intended for rookie wide receiver Janarion Grant. And in the ensuing full-team drill, rookie safety DeShon Elliott had no problem collecting an overthrown ball by quarterback Josh Woodrum for rookie wide receiver Jordan Lasley.

Turning up the heat

The defense also got penetration frequently on pass and run plays. Suggs tagged Flacco, inside linebacker Albert McClellan and nose tackle Michael Pierce got to Jackson at the same time, and defensive tackle Chris Wormley pulled up before Griffin. Against the run game, rookie linebacker Chris Board and McClellan got to rookie running backs Gus Edwards and Mark Thompson, respectively, behind the line of scrimmage.

Getting his kicks in

Justin Tucker made seven of his first eight field-goal attempts, following up a 53-yarder that strayed wide right with a successful kick from the same distance. His next try from 67 yards fell short, and a bid from 61 yards trailed outside the left upright. But he finished with a 55-yarder down the middle.

Name that tune

Saturday marked the first day of music playing during full-team portions of practice. The first song played was Luke Bryan’s “Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset.” The playlist also included Paul McCartney and Michael Jackson’s “Say Say Say,” Imagine Dragons’ “Natural,” Van Halen’s “Jump” and Aerosmith’s “Livin’ on the Edge.”

Movin’ and groovin’

Several players appreciated the return of music to practice. First, Lasley danced to Drake’s “In My Feelings.” When the song was cut off after about 90 seconds, he yelled, “Bring that back, baby!” and he got his wish. Then Suggs and fellow outside linebacker Matthew Judon and defensive tackle Brandon Williams danced to Childish Gambino’s “This Is America” with Judon mimicking Donald Glover’s signature moves.

Overheard at practice

“I see you, Marty, trying to pull some trickery!” – Suggs to offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg. Lasley raced onto the field after the offense had already lined up, but coach John Harbaugh called timeout before the ball was snapped.

