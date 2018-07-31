Ravens training camp highlights: Offense racks up touchdowns Tuesday

Passing the grade

The offense got off to a good start Tuesday morning and ended up with six touchdowns. The second play of a six-on-seven drill had quarterback Joe Flacco pump-faking before lofting a throw to wide receiver Michael Crabtree in the end zone, and quarterback Josh Woodrum ended the exercise by connecting with wide receiver Tim White on a deep route along the right sideline. On another six-on-seven drill inside the 20-yard line, Flacco hit rookie running back Gus Edwards down the left side for a score, and running back Alex Collins nearly went vertical to catch a throw from quarterback Robert Griffin III and caught it while falling out of bounds. And in the last full-team exercise, rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson connected with rookie wide receiver Jordan Lasley in the back left corner of the end zone, and Woodrum found rookie wide receiver Jaleel Scott on a go route down the left sideline.

Almost a highlight

Rookie tight end Nick Keizer nearly posted the catch of training camp during a six-on-seven drill inside the 20-yard line. While falling to the turf on his back, Keizer reached up with his right hand and almost pulled in the pass from Flacco, but he could not hold onto it in the end zone.

If at first you don’t succeed…

Near the end of the final full-team exercise, rookie cornerback Darious Williams almost intercepted Woodrum’s pass intended for Keizer. On the very next repetition, Williams got his interception when he stepped in front of Woodrum’s pass to wide receiver Tim White. Cornerback Maurice Canady and rookie inside linebacker Alvin Jones also made interceptions in full-team and four-on-four drills, respectively.

Browse photos of 2018 Ravens training camp at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills.

Look out below!

The team ended practice by asking the quarterbacks to throw the ball out of bounds to stop the clock. Flacco landed his ball before the stands and over a row of children waiting for autographs. Jackson’s throw went into the stands, prompting one fan to remark, “I don’t know who that is throwing, but he’s got to stop!” Finally, Griffin bounced his pass off the roof covering the stands.

Making amends

Kaare Vedvik shared punts with Sam Koch and took all of the field goals. After converting from 19, 33 and 38 yards, Vedvik’s try from 43 yards trailed wide of the left upright partly because rookie long snapper Trent Sieg’s snap pulled Koch, who was holding, up to his feet and forced him to put the ball down while crouching. After making one from 51 yards, Vedvik pushed a 60-yarder wide right before completing his set by nailing a 63-yarder.

Thanks?

Kicker Justin Tucker practiced field goals on his own, making a 65-yarder that drew thunderous applause from the crowd attending practice. But it was left guard Alex Lewis who raised his right hand in acknowledgement of the cheers.

Slippery when wet

Morning rains coated the practice fields, making footing hazardous. One ball boy, while racing to set down the ball for the offense, slipped fully onto his backside. And when he got back to his feet to hurry off, he ran into wide receiver Willie Snead IV. Later, an official running down the sideline to throw a penalty flag also tumbled to his back.

Overheard at practice

During a defensive exercise in which the defensive linemen and edge rushers were instructed to engage a tackling sled and throw it to the side, defensive end Carl Davis’ effort caught the eyes of some of his teammates and defensive line coach Joe Cullen. Outside linebacker Terrell Suggs teased Davis: “I’m just saying I wasn’t impressed. That sled just kicked your [butt]!” After Davis’ second attempt, Suggs yelled, “That’s what I’m talking about.”

CAPTION Ravens first-round pick Lamont Jackson talks about adjusting to the NFL and learning the playbook. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) Ravens first-round pick Lamont Jackson talks about adjusting to the NFL and learning the playbook. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Ravens offensive coordinator Marty Mornihinweg talks about trick plays, Joe Flacco & Lamar Jackson. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun video) Ravens offensive coordinator Marty Mornihinweg talks about trick plays, Joe Flacco & Lamar Jackson. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun video)

edward.lee@baltsun.com

twitter.com/EdwardLeeSun