Ravens camp highlights: Strong finish for offense on Monday morning

The offense and defense had their share of success and setbacks during Monday morning’s practice, but the offense emerged at the end of the session. On the penultimate play of a full-team exercise, rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson’s pass bounced off rookie running back Mark Thompson and then rookie linebacker Myles Humphrey before safety Kai Nacua appeared to make the interception while falling to the turf. But Thompson fell with Nacua and ripped the ball from him. On the ensuing play, Jackson hit rookie wide receiver Jordan Lasley down the left sideline for the touchdown. The first-year players then chest-bumped each other in the end zone.

Marlon Humphrey shines

Second-year cornerback Marlon Humphrey was seemingly all over the field – and opposing wide receivers – on Monday. He broke up quarterback Joe Flacco’s back-shoulder pass to Michael Crabtree along the right sideline during a six-on-seven drill, slapped down Flacco’s throw to Chris Moore on an in route from the right sideline during a full-team repetition, and batted away Flacco’s pass to Crabtree during another six-on-seven exercise.

Laps for some

During one full-team exercise, the offense moved before the ball was snapped, and left tackle Andrew Donnal, rookie tight end Hayden Hurst and rookie wide receiver Jaleel Scott each ran a lap down the sideline. But outside linebacker Terrell Suggs was not required to run a lap when he jumped offsides. “It’s good to be the king,” as Mel Brooks said in “History of the World, Part 1.”

Almost perfect

Kicker Justin Tucker converted on 7-of-8 field goals. After making his first six attempts ranging from 23 to 48 yards, his next try from 54 yards trailed off wide right. But Tucker rebounded by drilling a 55-yarder between the uprights. Rookie Kaare Vedvik nailed a 47-yarder to end practice.

Needs more work

The normally sure-handed Willie Snead IV dropped the ball on a pair of punt returns – the first bouncing off his chest and out-of-bounds. After practice, Snead spent a good 15 minutes catching balls from the Juggs machine.

Rosburg roarin’

The special teams portion of practice was punctuated by a display of tough love from Jerry Rosburg. The special teams coordinator and associate head coach took aim at tight end Vince Mayle, outside linebacker Tim Williams and rookie cornerback Darious Williams for errors as part of the punt return and coverage units. When Lasley did not return a punt to Rosburg’s liking, he barked, “Hey, Jordan, I don’t know what you’re doing, but we’re practicing!”

Singular focus

During a full-team exercise, Flacco overthrew Crabtree along the left sideline, and middle linebacker C.J. Mosley crashed into running back Alex Collins, who lay on the ground for several seconds. As Collins slowly got to his feet and made his way to the sideline, coach John Harbaugh directed, “Let’s finish the drill!”

Overheard at practice Part 1

When a fan yelled out, “Hall of Fame” to Suggs, he replied, “You talking about Ray Lewis?” When the same fan said he was referring to Suggs’ future destination, Suggs quipped, “We ain’t got to worry about that right now.”

Overheard at practice Part 2

Wide receiver John Brown caught a pass from Flacco, but Crabtree thought cornerback Brandon Carr got away with pass interference. Crabtree serenaded the sideline official who did not get out his flag, “Hey, are you working out there? Hello? Hello?!”

CAPTION Ravens head coach John Harbaugh talks about a local fallen soldier after practice and the progress the Ravens are making in training camp. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) Ravens head coach John Harbaugh talks about a local fallen soldier after practice and the progress the Ravens are making in training camp. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Ravens offensive lineman Alex Lewis "I don't care where they put me at center, guard, tackle, tight end or quarterback," said Ravens offensive lineman Alex Lewis. Ravens offensive lineman Alex Lewis "I don't care where they put me at center, guard, tackle, tight end or quarterback," said Ravens offensive lineman Alex Lewis.

