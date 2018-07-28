Ravens training camp highlights: Defense got physical with players wearing pads Saturday

Hard hits

Saturday was one of the few days when the players wore pads, and several of the drills were live. That must have been like ringing the dinner bell for the defense, which laid out some licks on the offense. Rookie inside linebacker Kenny Young bowled over rookie tight end Nick Keizer during a full-team exercise, which delighted some of his defensive teammates. During a 7-on-7 drill inside the 20, rookie safety DeShon Elliott separated rookie wide receiver Andre Levrone from a potential catch with a well-timed shoulder, and outside linebacker Matthew Judon decked Gus Edwards immediately after the rookie running back caught a short pass from quarterback Josh Woodrum.

Early success

During that aforementioned 7-on-7 exercise, the offense scored on two of its first four snaps. Quarterback Joe Flacco found rookie tight end Hayden Hurst on a crossing pattern, and then rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson connected with tight end Nick Boyle on an out route toward the right sideline. But the defense turned back the offense’s next four attempts to end the drill.

Long ball

Flacco and Jackson enjoyed some success going deep. During the first 7-on-7 exercise, Flacco hit wide receiver John Brown for a gain of at least 50 yards on a go route down the left sideline against cornerback Brandon Carr. A few snaps later, Jackson lobbed a long pass to Levrone over rookie cornerback Jackson Porter. During a full-team drill, Flacco found wide receiver Breshad Perriman for a 35-yard gain against cornerback Marlon Humphrey. Finally, Jackson rolled out to his right and connected with Keizer, who leaked out down the left side of the field, caught the ball on the run and completed the play with a 60-yard touchdown.

School in session

During one full-team exercise that was live, rookie wide receiver Janarion Grant ran a short out route to the right and caught a pass from quarterback Robert Griffin III before falling to the ground. But when rookie cornerback Darious Williams pulled up instead of tagging him, Grant bounced back to his feet and ran several yards downfield before getting stopped. On his way back to the defense, Williams earned an earful from defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale.

Tucker terrific

Kicker Justin Tucker went a perfect 8-for-8 on field goals. That performance included three from at least 50 yards – 50 twice and 52 once.

Lapping it up

Players incurring pre-snap penalties continue to run a lap up and down the sideline to make amends for their gaffes, but there can be a wide difference in level of effort. Alex Lewis ran a lap for moving early at a decent rate for a 6-foot-6, 315 pound left guard. But outside linebacker Kamalei Correa practically jogged/walked his lap when he jumped offsides.

Miscellaneous

Safety Kai Nacua made the only interception of practice as he benefited from a miscommunication between Jackson and his receivers during a 3-on-3 drill and plucked an easy floater near the right sideline. … Wide receiver DeVier Posey earned points for beating cornerback Stanley Jean-Baptiste to an over-the-head catch in the end zone from Jackson during the same 3-on-3 exercise.

Overheard at practice Part 1

No one could ever accuse Martindale of lacking confidence. Early during defensive drills, he bellowed, “I know we’re going to be great, but I want to be legendary.”

Overheard at practice Part 2

During a full-team exercise, Flacco missed rookie wide receiver Jaleel Scott on a back-shoulder pass down the right sideline. That prompted Judon to bark at Scott, “Yeah, now get that ball and go back to the huddle.”

