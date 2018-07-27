Ravens camp highlights: Penalty flags fly around at Friday’s practice

On a day when a contingent of NFL officials attended practice to review rule changes in the league, they got a lot of mileage out of their yellow flags. During a one-on-one exercise, officials threw their flags seven times. Safeties Tony Jefferson, Chuck Clark and DeShon Elliott and rookie cornerback Anthony Averett were cited for defensive holding, and cornerback Marlon Humphrey was cited for pass interference. Wide receivers Chris Moore and rookie Jaleel Scott were called for offensive pass interference. The last one by Scott ended the drill, but Scott and wide receivers coach Bobby Engram sought out an official for a somewhat animated discussion on his penalty.

Putting in a lap

Rookie tight end Hayden Hurst and left tackle Ronnie Stanley drew flags for false starts. Both players ran down the sideline and back as penance for their transgressions.

Performance of the day

Despite that penalty for defensive holding, Jefferson was the recipient of two interceptions. During one full-team exercise, the strong safety took advantage when a pass from quarterback Joe Flacco to wide receiver John Brown was broken up by Humphrey, corralling the ball in mid-air. And in the final full-team drill of practice, Flacco slightly overthrew Hurst on a seam route down the middle and into Jefferson’s waiting arms.

Give some, lose some

Moore opened a one-on-one exercise by bringing in a long throw from Flacco with his left hand for at least a 50-yard gain that also drew that pass interference penalty on Humphrey. Later in the drill, Moore caught a pass on his knees, but he was guilty of offensive pass interference against Humphrey.

Problems under center

It was not a smooth day for the centers. First, Matt Skura’s shotgun snap nearly rocketed past the 6-foot-6 Flacco. Maurquice Shakir’s shotgun snap was high and off Lamar Jackson’s hands, forcing the rookie quarterback to throw the ball away. Rookie Bradley Bozeman and Robert Griffin III botched an exchange, which was recovered by the quarterback. Finally, another high shotgun snap from Skura convinced Jackson to tuck the ball and run.

Legging it out

Rookie kicker Kaare Vedvik went 8-of-9 on field goals. He made his first seven, including a 52-yarder. Although his next attempt from 60 yards hit the left upright and bounded away, Vedvik returned to promptly boot a 55-yarder between the goal posts.

Browse photos of 2018 Ravens training camp at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills.

Down in front

During an exercise testing the punt coverage team’s ability to down punts inside the 10-yard line, punter Sam Koch booted one out of bounds at the 6, wide receiver Chris Moore downed one at the 4, and rookie wide receiver Jaelon Acklin downed another at the 7. Vedvik dropped a punt inside the 5, but the ball bounded into the end zone.

Overheard at practice Part 1

During a drill requiring defensive players to wrap up a ball carrier and drive him backward, secondary coach Chris Hewitt was less than pleased with rookie cornerback Anthony Averett’s effort. “Hey, Anthony, get your [butt] back over here and hit the guy!” Hewitt barked. Averett repeated the exercise four times, and after the final repetition, Hewitt said, “Thank you!”

Overheard at practice Part 2

When rookie wide receiver Jordan Lasley dropped a pass that hit him in the hands from Griffin to temporarily stymie an offensive drive into scoring territory, that prompted defensive back Anthony Levine Sr. to remark, “That’s a field goal there, [No.] 17!”

