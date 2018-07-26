Ravens training camp highlights: Offense enjoys swift start; Marlon Humphrey has rough day

Going deep

Getting Wednesday off appeared to have benefited the offense, which flew out of the gate early. Quarterback Joe Flacco connected with wide receiver John Brown on a 50-yard touchdown pass down the right sideline during a 6-on-7 drill. Flacco also found Brown on a back-shoulder pass along the right sideline during a full-team exercise, and connected with rookie wide receiver Jordan Lasley for a score in the back right corner of the end zone during a 4-on-3 drill. Lasley celebrated his touchdown by spinning the ball.

Rough outing

All three of the aforementioned plays occurred at the expense of cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who also surrendered a back-shoulder pass to Brown for a long gain during a full exercise. Humphrey did slap away a pass from Flacco to Brown on an out route, but it was otherwise a day for the second-year pro to quickly forget.

Unexpected ending

During a full-team drill with an emphasis on the no-huddle, Flacco and the offense drove the length of the field to get inside the defense’s 20-yard line. (One of the best plays was a wheel route in which running back Buck Allen leaped over middle linebacker C.J. Mosley to catch a jump ball from Flacco.) But the series ended without a touchdown because inside linebacker Patrick Onwuasor intercepted Flacco’s pass.

Potential sacks

Although the offense enjoyed a strong showing, the defense would’ve come away with sacks if tackling the quarterback was permitted. Defensive tackles Carl Davis, Michael Pierce and Willie Henry, and outside linebackers Za’Darius Smith and Tim Williams each would’ve had sacks. Pierce would’ve had two against Flacco and Robert Griffin III.

Kickin’ it

Justin Tucker made 10 of 12 field goals, including his first three from 19, 35 and 41 yards. But his 53-yard attempt hooked wide left, and then after connecting from 19 and 37 yards, his 42-yard try went wide right. But Tucker redeemed himself by nailing a 52-yarder.

Celebrity sighting

Former coach Brian Billick and former Super Bowl-winning quarterback Kurt Warner attended practice, but the knight from the Bud Light commercials stole the spotlight after practice. Although the knight did get tackled by outside linebacker Matthew Judon, wide receiver Chris Moore yelled out, “Dilly dilly,” several players posed for photos and offensive tackle Andrew Donnal knelt on the turf to be knighted.

Miscellaneous

Wide receiver Willie Snead IV gave a pair of gloves to a fan as he walked out of the building and to the practice field. … Rookie punter Kaare Vedvik booted a ball at least 65 yards. … Lasley slipped while catching a punt and appeared to injure his left ankle or foot. After hobbling off to the side, Lasley continued to participate in practice. … Outside linebacker Terrell Suggs took the groundskeeper’s cart for a joyride to the field.

Overheard at practice Part 1

After Jaleel Scott dropped his second pass in a row in a positional drill with no defenders covering, the crowd groaned and a fan muttered, “Do some push-ups.” On his next repetition, the rookie wide receiver caught the ball, drawing some light applause.

Overheard at practice Part 2

Spotting Mosley standing on the sideline, a fan yelled, “Mosley, roll Tide!” The former Alabama standout turned and replied, “Roll Tide, man.”

