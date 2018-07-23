Ravens training camp highlights: Defense shines in red-zone exercise

Advantage, defense

A red-zone drill in Monday’s practice began well for the offense after rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson found wide receiver DeVier Posey in the back-left corner of the end zone for a 20-yard touchdown. But the defense stole the show for the rest of the period. Safety Chuck Clark intercepted a pass from quarterback Joe Flacco in the back of the end zone, cornerback Marlon Humphrey almost intercepted another pass by Flacco to wide receiver Chris Moore in the back-right corner, and cornerback Stanley Jean-Baptiste broke up Jackson’s pass to Moore in the end zone. The exercise ended with rookie cornerback Darious Williams getting his hands on a pass by Jackson intended for rookie wide receiver Janarion Grant, who nearly caught the ball himself before it fell incomplete.

Perfect on field goals

As rain began to pelt the practice field, kicker Justin Tucker went 4-for-4 on field goals, converting from 33, 36, 48 and 50 yards. Not to be outdone, rookie Kaare Vedvik made field goals from 33, 43, 49 and 59 yards. His last attempt from 66 yards was successful and might have been good from 70. That field goal drew the loudest applause from the fans.

Brief scare

During one of the final full-team exercises, Alex Lewis appeared to injure his left foot or ankle during a scrum. The projected starting left guard hobbled out of play, but returned in time to participate in the next full-team drill.

Front and center

Nico Siragusa and rookie Bradley Bozeman are competing to be the primary backup center, and both had a miscue Monday. Bozeman and quarterback Robert Griffin III botched a snap, but guard Jermaine Eluemunor pounced on the loose ball. Siragusa one-hopped a shotgun snap to Flacco during a red-zone exercise, and Bozeman did the same to Jackson later in practice.

Up, then down

Josh Woodrum is clearly the fourth quarterback on the depth chart, but he enjoyed the best pass of his training camp when he fired the ball on a rope to Grant on a crossing route from the left side of the field. But on the next snap, Woodrum badly overthrew running back Buck Allen standing wide open in the left flat and nailed a team staffer standing along the left sideline.

Jumping the gun

During one drill involving the defensive line, an assistant’s hard count prompted defensive tackle Carl Davis to move across the line early. On the next repetition, the assistant drew outside linebacker Terrell Suggs offsides.

Fan favorite

Eric Weddle is one of the most popular players on the team, and the free safety further captivated fans attending Monday’s practice. First, after spending a few minutes on the Juggs machine with strong safety Tony Jefferson and running back Alex Collins, Weddle tossed a couple footballs into the stands. And as he walked off the practice field, he made sure that a team staffer gave his gloves to a fan.

Overheard at practice

“Keep it high and tight. No more fumbles.” — A fan as Collins, who lost two of four fumbles last season, carried the ball.

