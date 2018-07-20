Ravens training camp highlights: Nice finish for Robert Griffin III; Terrell Suggs goes for a joyride

Griffin redeems himself

On a day in which he overthrew several open targets, quarterback Robert Griffin III saved his best performance for last. Tasked with guiding the offense to a touchdown from its 25-yard line with less than two minutes left in the Ravens’ final full-team drill of the afternoon, Griffin & Co. needed only nine plays, the last a 15-yard lob on third-and-10 to rookie wide receiver Jaleel Scott. The biggest play of the drive was a 44-yard bomb from Griffin to wide receiver DeVier Posey, who made the catch despite decent coverage from rookie cornerback Jackson Porter (Mount Hebron).

Jackson’s learning continues

Rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson had his ups and downs, too. Of his first six pass attempts during a full-team exercise, two were woefully underthrown, one was called back because of an illegal-motion penalty, and another ended with a short gain off a scramble after he was chased out of the pocket by defensive end Bronson Kaufusi and rookie linebacker Chris Board. The first-round pick’s two best plays of the afternoon were a 40-yard pass to wide receiver Tim White against rookie cornerback Jackson Porter along the left sideline and a 30-yard throw to White again against cornerback Tavon Young.

Making an impression

Rookie Anthony Averett excelled during a five-snap stretch of a full-team drill. The fourth-round selection out of Alabama had a would-be sack of Jackson, knocked down a slant pass from quarterback Josh Woodrum intended for rookie wide receiver Andre Levrone, and broke up another throw from Woodrum to Posey.

CAPTION Ravens wide receiver Michael Crabtree talks about training camp with a new team and being ready to play football. (Kevin Richardson, Baltimore Sun video) Ravens wide receiver Michael Crabtree talks about training camp with a new team and being ready to play football. (Kevin Richardson, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Baltimore Ravens linebacker C.J. Mosley talks about training camp and the upcoming season. (Kevin Richardson, Baltimore Sun video) Baltimore Ravens linebacker C.J. Mosley talks about training camp and the upcoming season. (Kevin Richardson, Baltimore Sun video)

Tip drill

During another full-team exercise, cornerback Stanley Jean-Baptiste wrestled an apparent pass from Woodrum out of rookie wide receiver Jordan Lasley’s hands and snatched the ball out of midair to come away with the interception. In the ensuing 7-on-7 drill, Jackson’s throw to rookie tight end Nick Keizer was tipped by inside linebacker Patrick Onwuasor and intercepted by outside linebacker Matthew Judon.

Getting in some kicks

Rookie kicker Kaare Vedvik filled in for Justin Tucker and went 5-for-7. After making field goals from 33 yards twice and 41 once, he nailed a 42-yard attempt off the left upright. His next kick, from 55 yards, clanged off the crossbar. But Vedvik wrapped his afternoon by converting tries from 57 and 43 yards.

Special teams gaffe

In one trick play, Vedvik lined up for a 47-yard attempt, but holder Sam Koch grabbed the snap and rolled to his left. His pass intended for rookie center Bradley Bozeman was intercepted by rookie linebacker Kenny Young, who had the presence of mind to get both feet inbounds before falling out of the back of the end zone.

Messing with the boss

Being the current longest-tenured player has its perks. Outside linebacker Terrell Suggs, who is entering his 16th season, joined practice well after many of his teammates had completed their stretching. He then absconded with owner Steve Bisciotti’s golf cart and took it for a little joyride as Bisciotti held up his arms in mock bewilderment. Suggs returned to pick up the owner and take him to a spot between the two fields where the offense and defense were practicing.

Overheard at practice, Part 1

During a special teams exercise, rookie running back De’Lance Turner was supposed to prevent linebacker Tyus Bowser from getting off the line of scrimmage unimpeded. But Turner pulled down Bowser, and special teams coordinator Jerry Rosburg bellowed at Turner, “You’re out of the drill!”

Overheard at practice, Part 2

Defensive line coach Joe Cullen was less than thrilled with defensive tackle Carl Davis’ effort during a drill in which he had to engage with a blocking sled and throw it aside. “That sucked,” muttered Cullen, who ordered Davis to do it again. Davis did so, and added some oomph the next time.

