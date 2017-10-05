Staff picks for Sunday’s Ravens-Raiders game in Oakland:

Jen Badie

Raiders 19, Ravens 10

The Ravens aren't going to get the offense back on track during a West Coast trip against a team that features one of the best pass rushers in the league in Khalil Mack. Even without Derek Carr, the Raiders should be able to handle a team that's ranked 30th in offense.

Edward Lee

Raiders 16, Ravens 14

Both sides feature big flaws on offense. Oakland takes a huge step back with EJ Manuel under center instead of Derek Carr. But the Ravens haven’t been that productive under Joe Flacco. The edge here goes to the team that did not have to travel 3,000 miles.

Mike Preston

Raiders 17, Ravens 14

The Raiders will be without starting quarterback Derek Carr, but backup EJ Manuel will have a full week to prepare. The Ravens usually play poorly on the road and if they fall behind early in this game it won't be easy to catch up. Oakland gets after the quarterback better than most teams in the NFL.

Peter Schmuck

Ravens 23, Raiders 13

Finally, the Ravens catch a break with the absence of Derek Carr and the offense has got to play well one of these days.

Childs Walker

Raiders 16, Ravens 13

This game certainly got harder to pick with the news that Raiders quarterback Derek Carr won’t play. But the slight advantage goes to the home team, with its talented pass rush likely to cause trouble for an undermanned Ravens offensive line.

Jeff Zrebiec

Raiders 23, Ravens 13

Derek Carr being out levels the playing field a bit, but there's still the matter of stopping the run, pressuring EJ Manuel and keeping Khalil Mack from wrecking Joe Flacco. The Ravens playing out West hasn't been a good formula either.