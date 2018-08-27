Ravens place rookie WR Jaleel Scott on injured reserve

Jaleel Scott’s season ended before it really began.

The organization’s final pick of three fourth-round choices in April’s NFL draft, the rookie wide receiver was placed on injured reserve, the team announced Monday morning.

Scott was not reported to be dealing with an injury, but he did not play in Saturday night’s 27-10 victory at the Miami Dolphins.

At 6 feet, 5 inches, the 210-pound Scott was the tallest wide receiver on the roster and viewed as a potential red-zone target for quarterback Joe Flacco. But the former New Mexico State standout seemed to struggle in his transition to the professional level, catching only one pass for nine yards on five targets. After playing 59 snaps on offense in the first two preseason games against the Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Rams, Scott played only three snaps against the Indianapolis Colts a week ago.

Scott’s move to injured reserve provides a little relief for a crowded position. While Michael Crabtree, John Brown, Willie Snead IV and Chris Moore are locks to make the active roster, Tim White, Breshad Perriman, DeVier Posey and rookies Jordan Lasley, Janarion Grant and Andre Levrone are competing for one or two coveted spots.

The Ravens re-signed cornerback Robertson Daniel to fill the spot previously occupied by Scott. Daniel has spent time on the active roster and practice squad in each of the previous two seasons before getting waived May 3.

