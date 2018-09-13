Don't adjust your TV set: Ravens unveil purple pants for game vs. Bengals

The NFL’s Color Rush is no more, but that didn’t stop the Ravens from having a little fun with their uniforms on “Thursday Night Football” against the Bengals.

The Ravens took the field in Cincinnati wearing new purple pants with their usual white jerseys. The design is a bit different from the all-purple Color Rush uniforms the team debuted in 2016, which featured a gold-and-white stripe. Thursday night’s pants have a white-and-black stripe.

It’s believed to be the first time the Ravens have worn purple pants and white jerseys.

Here’s hoping we get to see the new purple pants with the black jersey sometime soon.

Take a look at the Ravens' many uniform combinations, from gold pants to the all-black look.

