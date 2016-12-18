Mike Preston's grades for Ravens vs. Eagles

Quarterback

Another day, another average effort from Joe Flacco. His interception late in the game almost cost the Ravens, and Flacco held on to the ball for too long on many occasions. The touchdown pass he threw to Steve Smith Sr. was excellent and tight, one of his better throws this season. Flacco finished with 206 yards and a quarterback rating of 83.5. Grade: C-

Offensive line

The Ravens had 151 rushing yards, which is a rare achievement in this offense. The Ravens had a lot of success running on their left side, behind guard Marshal Yanda and tackle Ronnie Stanley. Right tackle Rick Wagner improved a lot from a week ago, but the Ravens still allow too much penetration up the middle. Flacco was sacked three times, but he was partly responsible on some. Grade: C+

Running backs

Terrance West rushed 13 times for 77 yards, including a big gainer of 41 yards. He ran extremely hard; very seldom does he go down after making initial contact. West also had four receptions for 45 yards, while Kenneth Dixon had 36 yards on nine carries. Grade: B+

Receivers

Frustration has set in among this group. They are starting to alligator-arm some of Flacco's passes, and they want bigger roles in the offense. Mike Wallace had two catches for 60 yards, but one of those was a short pass he turned into a 54-yard reception. Smith was targeted seven times but had only two catches for 40 yards. Kamar Aiken also had two catches for 19 yards, including his first touchdown. Grade: C-

Defensive line

Nose tackle Brandon Williams finished with six tackles, but a lot of those were downfield, after 3- or 4-yard gains. The Eagles rushed for 169 yards because they got a lot of movement at the line of scrimmage and the Ravens were doing a lot of arm-tackling. For a team that knew the Eagles were one-dimensional and would run the ball, the Ravens couldn't handle Philadelphia in the trenches. They got physically whipped. Grade: D

Linebackers

Outside linebackers Terrell Suggs and Elvis Dumervil showed up and got a lot of pressure. Suggs was strong in run support, holding the edge and cutting off some Eagles runs by slicing inside. Inside linebacker Zachary Orr and C.J. Mosley got mashed inside. Orr couldn't get off blocks and at times was fully consumed by Eagles linemen. Mosley finished with 13 tackles but was absent often in run support. Grade: D

Secondary

The Ravens really didn't get tested, because Philadelphia's passing game is as horizontal as the Ravens'. Safety Lardarius Webb has become one of the better tacklers on the team. Fellow safety Eric Weddle had a presence in the box at times, but he also couldn't shed some blocks. It's rare that this group is the defense's best, but it was Sunday. The Eagles had just 43 passing yards in the first half. The Ravens gave up some shots late in the game, but in a prevent look. Grade: B+

Special teams

Justin Tucker showed his leg strength by kicking a waterlogged ball into the wind for a 53-yard field goal in the first quarter. Tucker also had a 47-yarder in the second quarter. Chris Moore seemed close to breaking a long run on one kickoff return, and Michael Campanaro eased concerns just by replacing Devin Hester as punt returner. Sam Koch averaged 49.3 yards per punt, including a long of 60 yards. Grade: B

Coaching

The Ravens shouldn't have come close to blowing a 10-point lead at home, not to a sorry team like the Eagles. The Ravens gave Flacco the green light to throw a pass that was picked off late in the game, and it almost cost them. That was their most boneheaded call of the year. As for the defense, the Ravens didn't make adjustments to shut down Philadelphia's running game. The only unit that showed improvement from a week ago was special teams. Grade: D+