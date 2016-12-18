Ravens are getting worse, not better, down the stretch

The recurring look on Ravens coach John Harbaugh's face in the final seven minutes of Sunday's game told the story. There was despair and disbelief from a coach who thought his team would be playing better at this point of the season.

It is mid-December, a time when good NFL teams gear up for a successful postseason run. But the Ravens aren't doing that. They managed to hold on to a lead and edge the Philadelphia Eagles, 27-26, to stay in contention for the AFC North title, but they haven't gotten any better in the last two weeks.

Their once-proud run defense was gouged for lots of rushing yards for the second straight week as their linebackers got handled inside. The quarterback continues to struggle and the offense remains inconsistent.

Worse yet, you can see signs of a team with unhappy receivers who don't believe they are targeted enough, and a defensive player who wants more playing time.

Harbaugh has a lot of problems to fix this week, including improving a coaching staff that has made some really poor decisions in the past two games, especially Sunday.

Where do we begin?

Let's start with quarterback Joe Flacco's interception over the middle late in the game. Faced with first-and-10 at the Eagles' 11-yard line with 6:21 left in the game and ahead by 10 points, Flacco's short pass over the middle intended for Steve Smith Sr. was intercepted.

It was a terrible play call because all the Ravens had to do was run the ball several times and run off as much clock as possible. Instead, the Eagles scored twice in the remaining time to make the game close.

"All-time worst call ever," Harbaugh said. "I'll take responsibility for it. I should have vetoed it right away."

Coaches have been fired over such poor decisions. That's why Harbaugh — unless the Ravens go on a scoring binge — will be looking in the offseason for his sixth offensive coordinator in six years to replace interim coordinator Marty Mornhinweg.

Flacco admitted after the game that it was Mornhinweg's call, and he apparently giggled like teenage girl on her first date when it came in from the sideline.

"Well, you can say it all you want but I mean, to be honest with you, my thought was, 'Shoot, Marty is going to give me a third touchdown pass on the day," Flacco said. "I was kind of happy about it at that point, I mean, being selfish, but you've got to just take care of the football, and it's a non-issue."

Does this sound like a quarterback in his ninth year? Maybe Flacco was more concerned with his fantasy statistics than winning the game. Harbaugh should have reminded Mornhinweg that their quarterback has a history of ball-security problems.

You can't defend that call. It was just plain stupid. It has been this way with the offense for two years now, and it has gotten worse the past two weeks.

Against New England, the Ravens couldn't run an up-tempo, no-huddle offense. They had a horizontal passing game instead of a vertical one. They didn't run the ball because they chose not to. And then on Sunday, they made a call so bad that they almost lost to the Eagles, who have now lost five straight.

There are distressing signs on the other side of the ball, as well. A week ago, the Ravens gave up 95 yards rushing to New England and on Sunday the Eagles pounded them for 169 yards on 38 carries.

Philadelphia ran inside the tackles and they smacked around inside linebackers Zachary Orr and C.J. Mosley. Worse yet, the Eagles have a one-dimensional offense predicated on running the ball. Everyone knew what was coming.

"Everybody watches film," Mosley said on why the Eagles ran so well. "They schemed us up; they've got good running backs, too,"

Well, how about putting seven or eight guys near the line of scrimmage? The Eagles' passing game basically consisted of screens, slants and hitches.

"We stayed two high most of the game," Mosley said. "That's the kind of defense we play. We don't have to jam up the box to stop the run."

Excuse me; apparently there was a need Sunday. If it's broke, fix it. But besides sitting down and chatting with his coaches, Harbaugh needs to get some harmony back in the locker room. Receivers Steve Smith and Mike Wallace are privately pouting because they aren't getting the ball enough.

After Wallace turned a short pass into a 54-yard gain Sunday, he waved off teammates who had come over to congratulate him, and he later admitted to a reporter he was frustrated with not getting the ball. With this team, there are players who aren't afraid about getting in the face of a coach.

Defensive end Timmy Jernigan wants more playing time, and he has let the assistant coaches know about it. These flare-ups didn't just happen Sunday; they have been going on for weeks.

The Ravens were fortunate they were playing the Eagles, who have a first-year head coach and a rookie quarterback. They've also had a lot of injuries.

They were expected to play a sloppy game and the Ravens were supposed to play a better one. The Ravens were on a short week after playing the Patriots on Monday night, and there is a certain hangover associated with weekday games.

But there wasn't much hunger from the Ravens on Sunday. For the second straight week, they were bad all the way around — from the coaches down to the players. Maybe things will change this week because the Ravens have the Steelers on Sunday in Pittsburgh. It's a rivalry game, and maybe the Ravens can put a lot of these things behind them.

After the game, some of the Ravens' front-office staff tried to put out a positive spin by saying all that matters is that they won.

That's for losers. Championship-caliber teams want to start peaking at this point, not getting sidetracked by miscues and poor decision-making. Its crunch time, and the Ravens aren't playing with any sense of urgency.