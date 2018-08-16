Ravens almost at full health for Thursday’s practice

The Ravens opened practice Thursday without only one player not on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

Rookie inside linebacker Alvin Jones was absent from the portion of the session open to the media. Safety Bennett Jackson, who had not practiced since Aug. 4, returned to the field Thursday.

Wide receiver Quincy Adeboyejo (upper leg muscle), linebacker Bam Bradley (ACL) and cornerback Jaylen Hill (right ACL, MCL) are still on the PUP list, and coach John Harbaugh said Tuesday the expectation was for the three players to remain on the list until at least the start of the regular season.

The Ravens are scheduled to leave for Indianapolis after Thursday’s practice. They’ll hold two consecutive days of joint practices with the Colts there leading up to Monday’s preseason game.

