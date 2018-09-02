Ravens add eight players, including Waller, White and Siragusa, to practice squad

The Ravens announced Sunday that they’ve signed eight practice squad players, all of whom spent the preseason with the team before being cut Saturday.

Tight end Darren Waller, wide receiver-returner Tim White and guard Nico Siragusa highlight the group, which also included undrafted rookie guard Randin Crecelius, undrafted rookie running backs Gus Edwards and De'Lance Turner, and undrafted rookie defensive end-linebacker Myles Humphrey. The Ravens have three other spots to fill.

The Ravens’ Christopher Ezeala, a fullback from the German Football League, does not count against the 10-player practice squad. All AFC North teams can carry an 11th practice squad member this season as part of the International Player Pathway program.

