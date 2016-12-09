Ravens are faring better with stability in offensive line.

After the Ravens offense walks off the field during games, the five players who make up the offensive line sit on one end of the bench in the same order they were in for a play. This allows offensive line coach Juan Castillo to review formations and emphasize key points to the players, who can easily disseminate further information or share observations among one another.

For the offensive line, routine is good. Repetition is essential for a unit founded on developing cohesion and communication.

And as important as the play of quarterback Joe Flacco is to the overall performance of the team, offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg recognizes how essential the offensive line is.

“Good teams, good offenses typically have a good offensive line and part of that is being able to play together,” he said Thursday. “They start everything that we do.”

The current configuration of rookie left tackle Ronnie Stanley, left guard Marshal Yanda, center Jeremy Zuttah, right guard Vladimir Ducasse and right tackle Rick Wagner is poised to make its fourth consecutive start Monday night against the New England Patriots, and that would mark a team high this season.

Statistics illustrating the success of an offensive line are scarce, but if numbers from the past three games are any indication, the Ravens have fared better with this lineup. Average points and yards are up compared with those in the first nine games, while average sacks and interceptions are down.

“I think they're getting better,” coach John Harbaugh said. “There's a lot of reps and a lot of work that goes into it.”

Flacco agreed.

“I don't think it can be stressed enough as to how important those guys are and what kind of role they play in the game,” he said. “They are a huge part of it. It all starts with them. To have a group that is playing together and playing well together and getting more used to it is definitely a big thing for this team.”

Zuttah, who has anchored the middle of the line for the past three seasons, would not go so far as to declare that the unit is playing better, but he said it is playing more consistently.

“It's probably just not as many highs and lows,” he said. “It's more level play. There were some times when before, we were playing better and then we were playing worse. I think we're now on more of a consistent level.”

Continuity has contributed to that stability. After opening the season with Stanley, rookie Alex Lewis at left guard, Zuttah, Yanda at right guard, and Wagner for three straight games, the team fielded five different groupings in just as many games.

“We have a pretty consistent group,” Wagner said. “We've had a lot of shifting around throughout the year, but when we did shift around, we didn't see much of a drop-off because we do practice together in all different situations. But it is nice on the communication side to be working with somebody that is the same guy week after week.”

Yanda, who has been dealing with an ailing left shoulder since Oct. 16, said another factor in the line's improvement has been a renewed focus on what he called “little things,” such as cleaning up pass protection schemes and trimming penalties.

“We're getting better as a group,” he said. “I'm feeling better each week. Ronnie's playing better each week because he's a rookie and he should be getting better each week and he is. Rick's solid, Vlad's playing good football, and Jeremy's consistent. So those things with Joe stepping up his game, too, that helps.”

Shifting Yanda from right guard, where he made the Pro Bowl five times, to left guard was necessitated by the high right ankle sprain suffered by Lewis in a 28-7 victory over the Cleveland Browns on Nov. 10. But Stanley has benefited from the move as the sixth overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft has leaned on the longest-tenured member of the offensive line for advice and protection calls.

“Personally, it's been great just to have someone there, especially Marshal,” Stanley, 22, said. “He knows what he's doing, which just makes everything a little bit easier. It feels like you're playing next to a coach.”

Consistency has been crucial for Monday's opponent. The Patriots have started the same offensive line in 10 of 12 games, and quarterback Tom Brady has thrown only one interception while being sacked 11 times.

Coach Bill Belichick would not single out the unit up front, saying, “You want to have as many healthy players as you can on your team. So every position's important. The healthier you are, the more depth you have, the better.”

The Ravens offensive line will meet a New England defensive front that has sacked opposing quarterbacks 26 times, which is just two fewer than the Ravens defense has.

Zuttah said the unit won't overlook any opponent, but he also likes where the line is right now.

“I think everybody's comfortable,” he said. “I think it's more of a trust level.

“Everybody trusts that the guy next to them is going to do his job.”

