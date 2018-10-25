Staff picks for Sunday's Ravens-Panthers game in Carolina

Jen Badie

Ravens 23, Panthers 20

The Panthers are 4-2, but three of their wins have come against teams with losing records. Cam Newton will present a challenge, but the Ravens defense is allowing the fewest points per game in the league. The Ravens have bounced back to win after every loss so far this season, and with the Steelers and Bengals next up, the schedule doesn’t get easier from here.

Edward Lee

Ravens 23, Panthers 20

The Ravens are trying to rebound from a dispiriting loss to the New Orleans Saints, while the Carolina Panthers are enjoying an inspiring win at the Philadelphia Eagles. Although all the signs point to Carolina getting the victory on Sunday, the prediction here is that the Ravens will find the formula to collect their third straight win against the Panthers. Off-the-wall call: Jimmy Smith will return an interception for his third career touchdown.

Mike Preston

Ravens 24, Panthers 21

As stated earlier this season, if the Ravens get to 5-3 at the midway point they would be in good position to make the playoffs. This should be a tough game on the road but maybe last week's loss to New Orleans will bring this team together. The month of November will be a great time to make a run.

Peter Schmuck

Ravens 30, Panthers 16

The heartbreaking loss to the Saints makes this a very important road game for the Ravens and they have to know that. If they let down here, their playoff hopes will take a big hit. Look for the Ravens to come out fast and build a lead that's big enough to hold onto in the fourth quarter and the defensive secondary to pick off Cam Newton three times.

Jonas Shaffer

Panthers 21, Ravens 20

The Ravens are the better team, but Bank of America Stadium is not an easy place to play. Carolina does a good job of protecting Cam Newton, which should limit one of the Ravens defense's strengths. This figures to be the kind of close game the Ravens need to start winning.

Childs Walker

Ravens 23, Panthers 20

This feels destined to be a close game, given Carolina’s toughness at home and solid defense. But it also feels like a game in which the Ravens’ defense could get back to its dominant form.