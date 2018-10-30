Ravens snap count analysis from Sunday's loss to the Panthers: Rookie Hayden Hurst gets more involved

Ravens offensive snap counts vs. Panthers

Orlando Brown Jr., T — 68

Matt Skura, C — 68

Hroniss Grasu, G — 68

Marshal Yanda, G — 68

Joe Flacco, QB — 61

Willie Snead IV, WR — 52

Ronnie Stanley, T — 49

John Brown, WR — 46

Michael Crabtree, WR — 45

Chris Moore, WR — 38

Alex Collins, RB — 33

Nick Boyle, TE — 31

Hayden Hurst, TE — 30

Buck Allen, RB — 23

Mark Andrews, TE — 22

Jermaine Eluemunor, T — 19

Lamar Jackson, QB — 14

Gus Edwards, RB — 8

Patrick Ricard, FB — 5

Takeaways

» Offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg promised a concerted effort to get tight end Hayden Hurst involved, and the rookie played a career-high 30 snaps in the absence of inactive veteran Maxx Williams.

» Collins remained the team’s featured runner even after he lost a fumble for the third time this season.

» Moore played his second-most snaps of the season, and his workload nearly matched those of Brown and Crabtree.

» The Ravens had to play Eluemunor at left tackle just six days after they brought him up from their practice squad. That tells us how much injuries have taxed their offensive-line depth.

» Jackson played his most snaps since Week 1 as he took on mop-up duty after the game was out of hand.

Ravens defensive snap counts vs. Panthers

Tony Jefferson, SS — 63

Eric Weddle, FS — 63

Brandon Carr, CB — 63

C.J. Mosley, LB — 63

Jimmy Smith, CB — 62

Terrell Suggs, LB — 43

Chris Wormley, NT — 41

Matthew Judon, LB — 39

Michael Pierce, NT — 38

Za’Darius Smith, LB — 36

Brandon Williams, DT — 35

Brent Urban, DE — 32

Patrick Onwuasor, LB — 27

Tavon Young, CB — 25

Kenny Young, LB — 25

Tyus Bowser, LB — 13

Tim Williams, LB — 12

Anthony Levine Sr., SS — 11

Patrick Ricard, DT — 11

Chuck Clark, FS — 6

Cyrus Jones, CB — 2

Chris Board, LB — 2

Anthony Averett, CB — 2

Albert McClellan, LB — 1

Takeaways

» Wormley continued his rise in the middle, playing more snaps than either Pierce or Brandon Williams. His versatility helped the Ravens cover for the loss of Willie Henry.

» Slot corner Tavon Young played a season-low 25 snaps as the Ravens leaned more toward using their linebackers against Carolina’s top-shelf running attack.

» Kenny Young played seven more snaps than he did against the Saints, while Bowser returned to the rotation after playing zero defensive snaps the previous week.

» Averett returned in a limited role after missing five weeks because of a hamstring injury. The Ravens again struggled in the secondary as Carr and Jimmy Smith played the whole game (Smith sat out one snap) in the absence of Marlon Humphrey.

CAPTION Baltimore Sun columnist Mike Preston talks about the Ravens' 36-21 loss to the Carolina Panthers. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun video) Baltimore Sun columnist Mike Preston talks about the Ravens' 36-21 loss to the Carolina Panthers. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Baltimore Ravens safety Tony Jefferson talks about the challenge of facing Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton and tight end Greg Olsen. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) Baltimore Ravens safety Tony Jefferson talks about the challenge of facing Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton and tight end Greg Olsen. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video)

childs.walker@baltsun.com

twitter.com/ChildsWalker