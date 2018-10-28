Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley returns to game against Panthers after leaving with apparent leg injury

Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley had to be helped off the field with an apparent leg injury after a Carolina Panthers defender rolled up on him during a third-quarter passing play Sunday.

The Ravens offensive line entered the game at far from full strength. Starting right tackle James Hurst is out for the second straight week with a back injury, as is left guard Alex Lewis (neck).

With Stanley out, the Ravens called on second-year guard-tackle Jermaine Eluemunor to play left tackle. Eluemunor was cut earlier this season before going unclaimed, being added to the practice squad and getting promoted to the active roster Tuesday.

Stanley returned to the game with about two minutes left in the third quarter.

