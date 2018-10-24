For fourth straight game, Ravens are narrow favorites in Week 8 test at Carolina

The Ravens are two-point road favorites over the Carolina Panthers ahead of their Week 8 matchup, according to most Las Vegas betting lines.

The spread opened as a pick ’em at most sportsbooks, but has since tilted in the Ravens’ favor. If the line holds, it would be the fourth straight game in which the Ravens (4-3) were favored by three points or fewer, and the fifth straight overall with a spread of under three.

The Panthers (4-2) lost their first two road games this season before rallying to stun the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, but they pose a stiff test at Bank of America Stadium. Carolina’s last home loss came in Week 6 of last year, a streak of eight straight victories highlighted by 2017 wins over the Minnesota Vikings and Atlanta Falcons, both playoff teams, and a win last month over the then-unbeaten Cincinnati Bengals.

The Ravens also have struggled recently against NFC teams. With their 24-23 loss Sunday to the New Orleans Saints, they fell to 3-7 overall and against the spread in their past 10 games against nonconference teams, according to CBS Sports. The Panthers, meanwhile, have won six straight games against AFC opponents.

The Ravens and Carolina have met just five times ever, their most recent meeting coming in 2014. The Panthers lead the all-time series 3-2 but have dropped the past two.

The over-under for the game is 43½ points.

CAPTION Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh continues to answer questions about kicker Justin Tucker's missed extra point. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh continues to answer questions about kicker Justin Tucker's missed extra point. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION "Dree [Brees] made some incredible plays," said safety Eric Weddle after the 24-23 loss to the Saints. "They made a few more plays than us." (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) "Dree [Brees] made some incredible plays," said safety Eric Weddle after the 24-23 loss to the Saints. "They made a few more plays than us." (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video)

jshaffer@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jonas_shaffer