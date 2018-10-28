Ravens guard Alex Lewis inactive, but Bradley Bozeman will play vs. Panthers

A few days from Halloween, the Ravens avoided a nightmarish offensive line scenario entering Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers.

While starting right tackle James Hurst (back) and guard Alex Lewis (neck) are not active, guard Bradley Bozeman is on the 46-man game-day roster despite a calf injury that limited him this week in practice. Fellow rookie Orlando Brown Jr. will make his second straight start in Hurst’s place.

The Ravens have just two other offensive linemen active, center-guard Hroniss Grasu and guard-tackle Jermaine Eluemenor.

Starting cornerback Marlon Humphrey (thigh) was ruled out Friday and, like Hurst, will miss his second straight game.

Also inactive for the Ravens are quarterback Robert Griffin III, wide receiver-returner Jordan Lasley, tight end Maxx Williams and defensive tackle Zach Sieler.

Williams has played in every game this season for the Ravens, who activated defensive lineman-fullback Patrick Ricard with defensive tackle Willie Henry now on injured reserve.

For the Panthers, former Maryland and Ravens wide receiver Torrey Smith is inactive. Safety Rashaan Gaulden, running back Cameron Artis-Payne, linebacker Andre Smith, guards Brendan Mahon and Amini Silatolu and defensive end Marquis Haynes also are not on the game-day roster.

