Ravens-Panthers by the numbers

Key numbers from the Ravens’ 36-21 loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 8:

4 — Consecutive scoring drives for the Panthers in the final 16 minutes of the first half

11 — Game-high targets for Ravens wide-out Willie Snead, five of which he caught for a team-high 54 yards

68 — Ravens penalty yards, compared with 30 for the Panthers

144.6 — Lamar Jackson’s quarterback rating on five passes, one of which went for a 26-yard touchdown

386 — Yards gained by the Panthers against a Ravens defense that entered the game allowing a league-low 280.6 per game