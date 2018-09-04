Q&A: Entering his last season as Ravens GM, Ozzie Newsome reflects on career, colleagues and changes

Ozzie Newsome was director of pro personnel for the Cleveland Browns before the team moved to Baltimore for the 1996 season.

Then-owner Art Modell named him vice president of player personnel once the team became the Ravens and six years later, Newsome became the NFL’s first African-American general manager.

On the field, Newsome was a Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end in Cleveland, where he played 13 seasons, making the Pro Bowl three times. He was also selected to the National Football Foundation College Hall of Fame and the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame. Besides building two Super Bowl-winning teams, winning at the end of the 2000 and 2012 seasons, Newsome drafted two Ravens who are currently in the Pro Football Hall of Fame: offensive tackle Jonathan Ogden and middle linebacker Ray Lewis.

This season will be Newsome’s last as Ravens general manager. In 2019, he will serve as an adviser/consultant.

Recently, he spent some time with The Baltimore Sun, looking back over his career and what might be ahead for the Ravens as well as the rest of the NFL.

Name the two people who influenced you the most as far as football.

Mr. Modell and Coach Bryant [late Alabama coach Bear Bryant]. Both gave me an opportunity and both pushed me to be the best that I could be. Both trusted me at a very young age when I was a freshman at Alabama and then, of course, being the first black GM.

You’re the first black GM in the NFL. Do you consider yourself a trailblazer and what kind of legacy do you think you’ve left here?

Well, I guess if you are the first, I guess you are a trailblazer, but I’ve always said I’ve been the first in a lot of things as an African-American. It’s just a matter of timing and when things are happening. I lived through a major change in America in the ’60s and into the ’70s and the ’80s. So I just happened to be the first [general manager] because of change. The legacy is going to be the relationship that I’ve developed with all the players over the years. I don’t think there is a player that has come through this organization that would see me somewhere and would not come up to me and give me a hug and a handshake.

Is that something you wanted to do or is it just something that was natural because you played?

I think it was a natural thing. Football is such a team sport that you appreciate what other people did for you. Obviously, at times, it came down to dollars and cents. But I don’t think that ever deteriorated the relationship I had with the players.

Eric DeCosta is replacing you. What kind of job do you think he will do?

Eric was the second person that we hired when we moved here from Cleveland, and we hired him right after the draft. First and foremost, Eric is an outstanding person with great character. He’s an excellent talent evaluator. He’s a very good listener. He’s not afraid to express himself, but doesn’t do it in an overbearing manner. I think he will do well, but like me and every other person that has gotten in this job, you don’t know the job until you get into the job. Even though he’s been around it for a number of years, you don’t understand and appreciate it until you get in this position. He’ll adapt well because I think he understands that the people working with him are so important and their voices need to be heard.

You worked with three head coaches in Baltimore. What did you take from each one and what did you take from Bill Belichick when you were an assistant under him in Cleveland?

Ted [Marchibroda] is what we would say old school; he kept everything simple. I never will forget when I first asked him what type of player he wanted and he said, “Just find me someone that loves football.” He gave me the freedom to do my job. He had been through so much but was still good enough to say, “OK, you have this job and go do it your way.” Yet at the same time, he was very supportive throughout the first three years.

[Brian Billick] was bold. He was a players’ coach and he didn’t mind dealing with exceptions. He always wanted to attack everything head-on. He refused to back away from anything.

John [Harbaugh] is what I would consider family football. He just grew up with football and his toughness shows up in all areas, whether it’s in his coaching, his decision-making or even in his assistant coaches.

And how about Bill?

I don’t know if I could’ve had a better mentor in those first five years after I retired as a player. Then to watch the way he operated but also how he challenged all of us to be the best that we could be, Bill could do that, but no one worked as hard as Bill did and he has a football sense that I think is unmatched. He has a foundation of football that I think is unmatched, but yet at the same time was willing to adapt when the game changed a little bit.

You had 23 drafts in Baltimore. Besides your first, which one would you say was your best?

It would have been 1999, the year we got Chris McAlister. Because we got Chris, we traded our second-round pick to get a first-round pick in ’99 (from the Atlanta Falcons) which became Jamal Lewis the following year. Also in that McAlister draft, we got Brandon Stokley, Edwin Mulitalo and Anthony Poindexter.

Ozzie, have you ever sat back and thought about how you actually got two Hall of Famers on your first two picks?

It hit me when I was in Canton this year that I drafted two Hall of Famers, but if you would have told me that in 1996 I would have said, “Nah, you know I’m just out drafting good players.” You knew [first pick] Jonathan [Ogden] was going to be a good player. Everything about Ray [Lewis] said he was going to be good, too, except his size. He said it wouldn’t [matter], so we took him. It’s hard to be able to predict that kind of stuff.

Compare and contrast the two owners you have worked for, Art Modell and Steve Bisciotti.