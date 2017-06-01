Atop Ravens' running back depth chart, Terrance West out to prove he belongs there

Because he is a good teammate and a humble worker, Terrance West would never dare consider saying it publicly, but the fact remains: This offseason very much broke his way.

In January, the Ravens hired former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Greg Roman, who as a senior offensive assistant has vowed to bring a more balanced approach to the unit, meaning more carries for running backs like West.

In early March, Kenneth Dixon was suspended for the first four games of the 2017 regular season for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

In late March, Ravens coach John Harbaugh called West "the No. 1 guy on the depth chart."

And in late April, the Ravens didn't draft a running back. Their only offseason addition to a ground game that finished 28th in the NFL last season was Danny Woodhead, more of a third-down weapon than an every-down presence.

Entering the final year of his contract, West finds himself in the early stages of a position competition that in some ways mirrors last offseason's. Only now, he's the one who will have to prove he's indispensable.

It was the Baltimore native's emergence last year that partly convinced the Ravens to cut ties with veteran Justin Forsett after three games and turn to a younger group of backs. Now it will be West's continued progress under favorable circumstances, and the condition of the team's running game, that could determine whether he earns a contract extension.

The Northwestern High and Towson University product was the first Ravens player to speak to reporters after Thursday's organized team activities. He was also among the first players coach John Harbaugh was asked about: Has West built on last year's momentum?

"Terrance West has," Harbaugh said. "He's done really well. He's looked good in practice. You saw him out here today. I think Terrance has done really well."

Starting the final 13 games of the season after Forsett's three-week stint atop the depth chart, West led the Ravens last year in carries (193), yards (774) and touchdowns (five), all career highs. He also was first among the team's running backs with 34 catches for 236 yards and a touchdown.

West on Thursday said a running back is only as good "as your last play," which for him last season wasn't all that memorable: a 3-yard catch in a 27-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. The woeful season finale was the third straight game of diminishing carries for West — he had 18 yards on five attempts, while Dixon rushed for 44 yards on 10 — so he was realistic in appraising Harbaugh's offseason vote of confidence.

"I don't feed into none of that," he said. "Anything can change any given day, any practice. Each and every day, just got to come out and perform.

"I come out here each and every day, give it my all and let the marbles fall how they fall."

In striving to become a more well-rounded back, West, 26, worked out at the Under Armour Performance Center in downtown Baltimore this offseason. He studied film of pass protection, as some of Roman's offensive sets change how he blocks defenders at the line of scrimmage. The only headlines he made were for how he had proved himself to the coaches.

"It's all been positive," Harbaugh said of West's off-field work since he joined the Ravens in November 2015, which remains good news for player and franchise alike. Before returning home, West had been traded by the Cleveland Browns, who took him in the third round of the 2014 draft, and cut by the Tennessee Titans, who stuck with him for just four games in 2015, only two of which he was active for.

Dogged by criticism of his conditioning and work ethic early in his career, West has done well to rehabilitate his image in his 11/2 years with the Ravens.

"When he came here, it was a clean slate, as far as we were concerned," Harbaugh said. "We weren't concerned about what happened at the other places. ... He's done very well and he's worked hard. He's here, he's on time, he's taking care of his business, he gets along with everybody, he studies football really hard."

Of course, OTAs are no time to bury a player's prospects, and Harbaugh, enlivened by temperatures in the low 80s and a cool afternoon breeze that swept through much of the two hours of work, quickly followed the question about West with praise for Dixon, Woodhead, and backups Lorenzo Taliaferro and Buck Allen.

West acknowledged that the team has "a lot of weapons in the backfield that we're going to use," but just how potent each will be required some deeper study Thursday. With players out of pads and contact forbidden, there were no arm tackles to break or piles to move. The most grueling part about West's workout was self imposed: He wore a long-sleeve shirt under a nearly cloudless sky.

Among players at his position, Dixon seemed to be end-zone-bound most often, but his sprints to the goal line might well be fool's gold: There are no better friends to a running back than liberal substitutions and halfhearted tackle attempts in the secondary.

Before long, West knows, he will get his chance to break free — and maybe break out — in games that matter.

"It's a real big saying here: 'Finish,'" linebacker Kamalei Correa said. "If they get tagged off, they can still finish to the goal line and just run the rock like they're going to score on every play. So I think it's kind of hard to say whether or not they're down or it is a first down or whatnot, but at the end of the day, they're finishing the play and they're always thinking, 'Ain't nobody going to tackle me.'"

