Ravens notes: Canceled open practice hasn't been rescheduled; Terrell Suggs explains golf cart tradition

Fans who were hoping to attend Saturday’s open practice at M&T Bank Stadium had those hopes dashed by torrential downpours that caused nearby ponds and lakes to overflow.

Rescheduling the cancelled practice would require the Ravens to make some major schedule adjustments, and as of Monday, coach John Harbaugh could not provide an update on the situation.

“That would be up to [team president] Dick [Cass] and [owner] Steve [Bisciotti] and [executive vice president of public and community relations] Kevin [Byrne],” he said. “I know they’re looking hard to find a day. As far as players and coaches, we’re great. We like being over there [in Baltimore]. Hey, send us down. We’ll go do it. It’s just right now, I don’t know if we can find a day or not. If we can, we’ll load the buses up and head down.”

Notes: Three days after taking Bisciotti’s golf cart at the start of Friday’s practice, outside linebacker Terrell Suggs explained that it’s part of a tradition he and former defensive tackle Haloti Ngata started. “We used to just steal it because Steve wouldn’t be here, and it seemed like a very fast and fun way to get onto the practice field,” Suggs said. “But [Friday] was the first time in 16 years that I’ve actually gotten caught. He usually comes later, and the cart would be back, but he was actually sitting up there, and I turned just like a kid with hands stuck in a cookie jar. It was fun, though.” … The team braved a 15-minute stretch during which rain pelted the practice field. Harbaugh referenced a scene from “Caddyshack” in which the character Carl Spackler (played by Bill Murray) advises a golfer to continue playing in a downpour. “I got warnings two or three times, ‘It’s coming in! The heavy stuff is coming!’ ” Harbaugh said. “I think I said, ‘The heavy stuff’s not coming for quite a while yet.’ You know, ‘Caddyshack’? Thank you.”

