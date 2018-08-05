Ravens notes: Ray Lewis' Hall of Fame induction 'unforgettable' for current team

Despite a late Saturday night attending the Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Ravens great Ray Lewis and returning to Baltimore on Sunday morning, six of the seven current Ravens players who traveled to Canton, Ohio, participated in Sunday’s practice, with the exception of injured guard Marshal Yanda.

When coach John Harbaugh reminded outside linebacker Terrell Suggs on Saturday of the next day’s practice, the seven-time Pro Bowl selection told Harbaugh: “Coach, I was born to do this. I’m a football player. I get up in the morning. I play football. What else am I going to do?”

Harbaugh said he was grateful for the opportunity to witness Lewis’ entry into the exclusive club.

“It was pretty impressive last night. I don’t think there are really words. You see it on TV, but the feeling of being in the middle of it — especially when we were sitting with the family — was indescribable and unforgettable.”

Added Yanda: “That was a really cool experience to see that in person and to be a part of it. To listen to the guys speak — not only Ray, but all the guys — it was really cool to hear their stories them talk about their teammates. It was cool. I was excited just to be there.”

While attending the induction ceremony, Yanda said he did not entertain thoughts of joining Lewis and former offensive tackle Jonathan Ogden in that exclusive club.

“You don’t worry about that stuff, and obviously I’ve got a long way to go to even worry about that stuff,” Yanda said. “I’m worried about practice tomorrow morning and having a good year this season. So I’m excited for that. I’m excited to play football.”

Injury updates: In addition to Jefferson, wide receivers Tim White and rookie Jaelon Acklin, guards Maurquice Shakir and rookie Randin Crecelius, cornerbacks Bennett Jackson and rookie Anthony Averett and outside linebacker Tim Williams were absent from practice for undisclosed reasons. Safety Kai Nacua returned after sitting out two consecutive sessions. Wide receiver Quincy Adeboyejo (upper leg muscle), linebacker Bam Bradley (ACL) and cornerback Jaylen Hill (right ACL, MCL) remain on the physically-unable-to-perform list.

Extra points: Harbaugh said he is not rushing Jefferson to return to practice. “I’m not saying, ‘Hey, you have to get back out here right away,’” he said. “He’s had a lot of reps up until this point. It’s OK if he gets that thing right.” … Harbaugh said he and his coaches have worked closely with Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay and his staff in organizing Monday’s and Tuesday’s joint practices. Both sides agreed that tackling would not be permitted. “There will be no tackling to the ground,” Harbaugh said. “It’ll be thud. It won’t even be rapid release. It’ll be bump-and-release. We’re not going to have a real physical practice out here. The main message is that we treat the Rams like they’re the Ravens. The Rams treat the Ravens like they’re the Rams. We treat each other as if we’re one team because we want to get better for the next three days.”

