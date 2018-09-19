Ravens notes: Starters Collins, Pierce, Mosley miss practice Wednesday

The Ravens opened their first day of practice this week without three starters in running back Alex Collins (illness), middle linebacker C.J. Mosley (bone bruise in left knee) and nose tackle Michael Pierce (foot) on Wednesday. While Mosley could miss some time, Collins and Pierce are new concerns, and it is unknown if they suffered their injuries in Thursday night’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Meanwhile, Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley said coach John Harbaugh would make the final decision whether he would start Sunday. Stanley had to leave late in the fourth quarter Thursday’s loss. Although he would say only it was an upper extremity injury, he wore a brace on his right arm during Wednesday’s practice and was listed afterward as limited.

In addition to Stanley, outside linebacker Matthew Judon was limited by a hamstring ailment.

The Broncos practiced without four starters in cornerback Adam Jones (thigh), quarterback Case Keenum (knee), inside linebacker Brandon Marshall (knee) and right tackle Jared Veldheer (concussion). Starting cornerback Bradley Roby (wrist) fully participated.

Denver coach Vance Joseph said Keenum sat for precautionary reasons. “He’s going to work [Thursday], so that won’t be a problem,” he told Baltimore media in a conference call.

John Brown feeling validated

John Brown leads all Ravens receivers in yards (136) and touchdown catches (two), which has served to confirm what he thought of himself even after the Arizona Cardinals released him earlier in the offseason because of concerns about his lengthy injury history.

“It feels great,” Brown said Wednesday. “I know what I can do. Most people had doubt about what I can do because of injury. I just want to keep rolling and focus on winning and focus on the team.”

CAPTION Baltimore Sun columnist Mike Preston talks about the Ravens' 34-23 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun video) Baltimore Sun columnist Mike Preston talks about the Ravens' 34-23 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh talks about preparing for Thursday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh talks about preparing for Thursday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video)

Brown, who signed a one-year, $5 million contract with the Ravens, has developed into one of quarterback Joe Flacco’s favorite options. Brown is tied with Willie Snead IV for second on the offense in targets with 14, trailing only Michael Crabtree’s 16 targets. But Brown said he is not content just yet.

“I don’t feel like I did as much as I know I can do,” he said. “I’m just taking it one day at a time. It’s a lot of football left to be played, and I can make a lot more plays. I’m not too happy about what I did. I just want to keep rolling and try to make more plays.”

Extra points

Former Ravens wide receiver Mike Wallace was placed on injured reserve by the Philadelphia Eagles after breaking his right fibula in Sunday’s 27-20 loss at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. … Harbaugh opened his news conference by recognizing the state of North Carolina, which absorbed the brunt of a weakened Hurricane Florence over the weekend. “Just a high-five to everybody down in North Carolina, all of the responders and everybody doing an amazing job,” he said. “We have a lot of friends down there personally, and everything’s OK with all of our friends. So shout-out to them. People do an amazing job in this country with those kinds of things. So we’re proud of them.”

Browse photos from the Thursday-night Ravens-Bengals game in Week 2 of the 2018 NFL season.

edward.lee@baltsun.com

twitter.com/EdwardLeeSun