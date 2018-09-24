Ravens notes: LB C.J. Mosley, NT Michael Pierce ‘were really close’ to playing Sunday

Injuries sidelined two defensive starters, middle linebacker C.J. Mosley and nose tackle Michael Pierce, from the Ravens’ 27-14 victory over the Denver Broncos on Sunday, but the decision to deactivate them was not an easy one, according to coach John Harbaugh.

“C.J. and Mike Pierce were really close,” he said Monday afternoon. “They just didn’t make it this week. Still, you have to say it’s day-to-day because you don’t know, but I’m really hopeful.”

Whether the duo can practice this week will likely determine their availability for Sunday night’s game at the Pittsburgh Steelers.

A bone bruise in his left knee prevented Mosley, a three-time Pro Bowl player, from making his 65th start in 67 games, and rookie Kenny Young made a team-high 10 tackles in his place in the first start of his NFL career.

A bruised foot forced Pierce to miss a game for the first time in his NFL career, but he believes his absence will be temporary.

“I’m real close,” Pierce said after Sunday’s win. “I’m ready for Sunday night. I was real close. It was a game-time decision, and unfortunately, I didn’t come out today. But we got the ‘dub.’ So that was great. I’m getting healthy.”

Harbaugh revealed that rookie tight end Hayden Hurst could return to practice this week. The organization’s first of two first-round picks in April’s NFL draft has not practiced since Aug. 23 and underwent surgery to repair a stress fracture in his foot.

While saying there is “probably a better chance for” Hurst to return, Harbaugh sounded more guarded about defensive tackle Willie Henry, who also has not practiced since Aug. 23 because of hernia surgery.

“Willie’s going to see a doctor here this week,” Harbaugh said. “It’s a little different with Willie because it’s not an orthopedic deal. So the doctor, an internist, has to clear him on that kind of stuff.”

The Ravens beat the Broncos 27-14 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Missed call confirmed

Harbaugh said the team’s argument that Denver safety Justin Simmons should have been flagged for leaping over long snapper Morgan Cox before blocking kicker Justin Tucker’s 43-yard field-goal attempt in the second quarter was confirmed. NFL rules prohibit players from running toward and jumping over the line of scrimmage to block a kick

“We did talk to the league,” Harbaugh said. “I can’t really speak for them, but I think what we all thought was confirmed. There was a moment of being stationary, and they weren’t stationary. But the way we look at it is, we have to improve there. That should be blocked. We should protect that A-gap better. We know that. It shouldn’t even be an issue.”

Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. scooped up the loose ball and returned it 58 yards for a touchdown, but guard Billy Turner was flagged for an illegal block in the back that negated the score.

Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. scooped up the loose ball and returned it 58 yards for a touchdown, but guard Billy Turner was flagged for an illegal block in the back that negated the score.

Offense’s historic run

The offense has been perfect in the red zone this season, scoring touchdowns on all 12 trips inside opponents’ 20-yard line. The Ravens are the first team in NFL history to open a season going 12-for-12 in the red zone, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

The encouraging aspect is that the unit has diversified its scoring. Six touchdowns have been scored on runs, and six via passes, and seven players have reached the end zone. That prevents opposing defenses from keying on one player, Harbaugh said.

“We do that with our own defense,” he said. “We say, ‘Hey, this is the must-stop guy in the red zone. This is the must-stop two or three guys.’ I don’t know who our must-stop guy would be? Certainly [wide receiver Michael] Crabtree. I guarantee that they’re talking about Crab in the red zone, and he hasn’t even scored that much down there yet. The fact that he’s still going to be a threat down there, teams know that. They’re going to have to cover him or if they don’t, he’s going to score. I think that’s a big part of it. Plus, I think [offensive coordinator] Marty [Mornhinweg] and [senior offensive assistant] Craig Ver Steeg and all of the coaches have done a great job scheming the red zone.”

Free agent to starter



A week before Sunday’s game, Albert McClellan was a free agent. On Sunday, the inside linebacker was a starter.

With Mosley missing his first game since 2016 because of a bone bruise in his left knee, McClellan joined Young to fill the interior portion of the defense’s linebacking corps and finished with one tackle in his first start since Dec. 18, 2016.

“I can’t tell you how great it was,” he said afterward. “I had a little rust to shake off, a couple of those plays in the beginning, but it all worked out well.”

Extra points