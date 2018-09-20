Ravens notes: C.J. Mosley makes surprise return to practice

Only a week after suffering a bone bruise on his left knee and requiring a cart to get off the field during a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, Ravens middle linebacker C.J. Mosley made a surprise appearance at Thursday afternoon’s practice.

Mosley, who has not been available to comment on his status for Sunday’s home game against the Denver Broncos, did some light running and took part in individual drills during the portion of practice open to the media. Afterward, he was listed as being limited in the team’s injury report.

Although it was anticipated that Mosley would sit out Sunday’s game, his return after missing Wednesday’s session might suggest otherwise. Defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale was vague about which player would wear the headset, which has traditionally belonged to the three-time Pro Bowl selection since he was selected by the organization in the first round of the 2014 NFL draft.

“We don’t know who’s going to wear the headset this week because we don’t know who’s going to be out there yet,” Martindale said.

Outside linebacker Matthew Judon (hamstring) and left tackle Ronnie Stanley (right elbow) were limited for the second straight day. Running back Alex Collins practiced fully after sitting out Wednesday’s practice because of an illness.

Nose tackle Michael Pierce (foot), defensive tackle Willie Henry (hernia surgery) and rookie tight end Hayden Hurst (stress fracture in foot) did not practice for the second consecutive day. Outside linebacker Tim Williams sat out with an illness.

The Broncos practiced without three starters in cornerback Adam Jones (thigh), inside linebacker Brandon Marshall (knee) and right tackle Jared Veldheer (concussion) for the second straight day. Starting defensive tackle Domata Peko Sr. (not injury related) also did not participate.

Starting quarterback Case Keenum (knee) was practiced fully after sitting out Wednesday, and starting cornerback Bradley Roby (wrist) fully participated for the second consecutive day.

Grant annoyed by fumbles

Janarion Grant ranks 12th in the NFL in punt return average at 7.4 yards on seven attempts, but the Ravens rookie is tied with the Los Angeles Chargers’ J.J. Jones for the most fumbles on punt returns with two, and the notion of being labeled a fumbler irks him.

“It bothers me a lot,” the undrafted rookie said Thursday. “I’m not trying to be that guy. Especially doing that, I won’t be able to have a job, and I need this job. I love this job. So I’m willing to do whatever it takes to be able to keep this job.”

To that end, Grant said he has been fielding punts when punter Sam Koch has been warming up for practice. He also has been carrying a football around with him to emphasize the importance of holding onto the ball.

Special teams coordinator/associate head coach Jerry Rosburg said Grant has been working on his punt returns “continuously.”

“Janarion understands the importance of hanging on to the ball,” Rosburg said. “It’s the first and foremost thing of being a returner. It’s having the ball at the end of the play. He gets it, he’s working on it. We all understand it. The fact that his teammates have been there to rescue the situation doesn’t lessen the importance of hanging onto the ball. He’s working on his ball security every week, every day.”

Extra points

Martindale began his weekly session with media by extending “thoughts and prayers” to the victims of a shooting at a Rite Aid distribution center in Aberdeen on Thursday morning. “I think it’s a tragedy,” he said. “We don’t know the ins and outs of what happened, but we’ve seen the news, just like, probably, the rest of you have. It’s a situation that happens too much, it seems, here of late. The timeline on it is yours to put on it, but it just seems like it’s happening too much.” … Count outside linebacker Terrell Suggs as someone who is excited about former middle linebacker Ray Lewis’ anticipated appearance for Sunday’s game, when he will be honored as the team’s Legend of the Game and presented with his Hall of Fame ring in an on-field ceremony at halftime. “He’s definitely the Maximus of Baltimore in the arena with you,” said Suggs, who played 10 of his 16 seasons with Lewis. “So that’s definitely going to fire us up. It’s going to be awesome.” Speaking of Suggs, Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller put himself in the group of young players who looked up to the 16-year veteran. “Especially me growing up, it was Terrell Suggs, [the Dallas Cowboys’] DeMarcus Ware, [the Indianapolis Colts’] Dwight Freeney, [the Colts’] Robert Mathis — that was my era growing up,” Miller said in a conference call with Baltimore media. “Those were the guys I would watch. Terrell Suggs is definitely a legend. We’ve got to get him to come to the Pass Rush Summit. If you’re in the Ravens’ locker room, give him an invitation for next year.” … The Ravens are the 14th-most valuable NFL franchise, according to the latest Forbes valuations. At $2.59 billion, they are just $5 million above the No. 15 team, the Pittsburgh Steelers ($2.585 billion). The Cleveland Browns ($1.95 billion) and the Cincinnati Bengals ($1.8 billion) are Nos. 29 and 30, respectively.