Ravens notes: Marlon Humphrey unaware he was target of Phillip Lindsay’s punches

Marlon Humphrey didn’t know it, but the Ravens cornerback played a direct role in Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay’s ejection from the second quarter of Sunday’s 27-14 win.

After outside linebacker Terrell Suggs sacked and stripped quarterback Case Keenum, Suggs tried to corral the loose ball, but right tackle Jared Veldheer pulled the ball away. Humphrey jumped on Veldheer and was then hit by Lindsay, who began throwing several punches at Humphrey at the bottom of the pile.

Humphrey was unaware he was the target of Lindsay’s jabs until he was informed after the game by a reporter.

“I kept asking the D-linemen who was he punching and nobody said anything,” he said. “I didn’t actually know that. I didn’t say anything to him, but he was definitely jawing off a lot with some of the interior guys.”

Lindsay, an undrafted rookie who finished with 20 rushing yards on four carries, said he was “trying to make a play.” But he acknowledged feeling as if he had disappointed his teammates.

“I feel horrible,” Lindsay said. “I feel horrible because I wasn’t out there for my team, and that’s my fault. I definitely feel like I let my team down today.”

Humphrey had some advice for Lindsay.

“I know he’s a young guy, but if you want to stay around here long, you can’t be doing things like that,” he said. “I’m sure he’ll learn from that and be a really good player.”

Debt to Onwuasor?

What would have been inside linebacker Patrick Onwuasor’s first career interception return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter was negated by an illegal block above the waist penalty on outside linebacker Matthew Judon during the return. The Ravens still won fairly comfortably, but Onwuasor rued missing out on the accomplishment.

“I broke on the ball, and I saw the play in front of me,” Onwuasor said. “I saw Judon put a great block out there in front of me on the return, but it got called back. Judon may owe me some food or something.”

For his part, Judon initially questioned whether his block warranted a penalty flag.

“I feel like that’s a little gray area,” he said. “It was a great play by Patrick. I took his first touchdown away. I don’t know if he’ll be able to forgive me, but that’s my boy.”

Young’s first career start

Rookie Kenny Young made his first career start in place of three-time Pro Bowl middle linebacker C.J. Mosley, and the organization’s fourth-round pick in April’s NFL draft joked that his team-high 10-tackle performance was aided by sleeping 10½ hours the night before.

“The main thing is that I calmed down, played the game within itself, and tried not to do too much,” he said. “Let the plays come to you and just take it a play at a time. If you play hard and make the plays that come to you, everything else will take care of itself. I learned that from C.J.”

In addition to Mosley (bone bruise in left knee), the Ravens also deactivated defensive tackles Michael Pierce (foot) and Willie Henry (hernia surgery), rookie cornerback Anthony Averett (hamstring), quarterback Robert Griffin III, rookie tight end Hayden Hurst (stress fracture in foot) and rookie wide receiver Jordan Lasley.

Ray Lewis honored

Former middle linebacker Ray Lewis was honored as the team’s Legend of the Game and presented with his Hall of Fame ring in an on-field ceremony at halftime. Wearing their gold Hall of Fame blazers, former left tackle Jonathan Ogden, general manager Ozzie Newsome and former Colts tight end John Mackey joined Lewis in the end zone, as did team owner Steve Bisciotti.

Lewis, who was celebrated by Baltimore in a parade Saturday, singled out Bisciotti and his predecessor, the late Art Modell, and Newsome for taking a chance on him when they used the 26th overall pick in the 1996 NFL draft to select him. Lewis then turned his attention to the city.

“Baltimore, Baltimore, Baltimore, as a city, we made it,” he said. “Baltimore, forever, forever, we can do all things. Thank you.”

Extra points

Inside linebacker Brandon Marshall (knee) and Veldheer (concussion) played despite being listed as questionable by the Broncos in their final injury report of the week Friday. Denver deactivated quarterback Kevin Hogan, rookie inside linebacker Alexander Johnson, cornerback Adam Jones (thigh), rookie center Sam Jones, free safety Dymonte Thomas (abdomen), defensive end DeMarcus Walker and left tackle Elijah Wilkinson. … Cornerback Brandon Carr, wide receiver Michael Crabtree, linebacker Albert McClellan and defensive tackle Brandon Williams represented the Ravens for the coin toss, which the Broncos won. The Ravens received the opening kickoff.