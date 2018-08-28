Ravens notes: Rookie Greg Senat draws John Harbaugh's ire for picture of walking boot

Rookie Greg Senat committed a football faux pas when the 23-year-old offensive tackle posted a picture of himself in a walking boot on Twitter on Tuesday. The gaffe did not escape coach John Harbaugh’s attention.

“He’ll be disciplined for that,” Harbaugh said. “So I’ll make sure that we take care of that. Obviously, he doesn’t know any better. At this point in time, when the regular season starts, we won’t be doing that.”

About 30 minutes after Harbaugh’s comment, the picture was deleted from Senat’s timeline.

The 6-foot-6, 305-pound Senat, the organization’s second of three sixth-round selections in April’s NFL draft, injured his right foot in the first quarter of Saturday night’s 27-10 victory at the Miami Dolphins. Harbaugh said he is dealing with turf toe.

“He’ll be out for a while,” Harbaugh said. “So we’ll just have to play that one by ear, and [general manager] Ozzie [Newsome] will have to decide how he wants to handle it going into the 53-man roster.”

In other injury news, Harbaugh said he is unsure if rookie safety DeShon Elliott will miss the entire season after the first sixth-round pick fractured his left forearm in the third quarter in Miami.

“It’s going to be a long time,” he said. “It’s not really a whole year, but what point in time can a guy come back? For the playoffs? I don’t know. We’ll have to see how that goes.”

Picking up for Hurst

The loss of rookie tight end Hayden Hurst for what the first-round choice called “a few short weeks” because of a stress fracture in his foot means that Nick Boyle, Maxx Williams and rookie Mark Andrews will be burdened with filling the void when the regular season opens Sept. 9 against the Buffalo Bills at M&T Bank Stadium.

“We all pray that he gets better as fast as he can, so he can get back out there with us,” Williams said. “But we still have a job to do. We still have to go play this week. We still have to go play Buffalo, Cincinnati. You can dwell on him being hurt — and we’re going to pray for him — but we have to go out there and we have to perform. We have to do our job still no matter what.”

The organization’s decision to select Hurst and Andrews in the first and third rounds, respectively, suggests the club is seeking more production from the tight end spot, but Williams said he welcomed the additions.

“They’re going to do what they have to do,” he said. “Me and Nick are in our fourth year, so it just gave me an opportunity to go to work. They say that competition makes you better. So I feel like me and Nick can push Hayden and Mark, and Hayden and Mark can push me and Nick, and that’s the way I’ve looked at it since the day of the draft. Hey, if they’re going to make us better, we’re just going to push each other and be the best team we can be.”

More injury updates

The team practiced Tuesday without inside linebackers Patrick Onwuasor (undisclosed) and rookie Alvin Jones (unspecified), cornerback Maurice Canady (muscle strain), rookie running back Gus Edwards (right foot), defensive tackle Willie Henry (umbilical hernia surgery), Hurst and safety Bennett Jackson (undisclosed). Edwards left Monday’s session early. … Wide receiver Quincy Adeboyejo (upper-leg muscle), linebacker Bam Bradley (ACL) and cornerback Jaylen Hill (right ACL, MCL) remain on the physically-unable-to-perform list.

