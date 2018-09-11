Ravens notes: Canady, Dixon absent again from practice; Flacco keeping eye on brother at Towson

Cornerback Maurice Canady and running back Kenneth Dixon missed their second straight practice, increasing the likelihood that both players will sit out Thursday night’s game at the Cincinnati Bengals.

The absences of Canady (thigh) and Dixon (knee) from what was a walkthrough Tuesday are not an encouraging sign that they will be able to suit up.

If Dixon can’t play, the offense will feature only two healthy running backs in Alex Collins and Buck Allen. Undrafted rookies Gus Edwards and De’Lance Turner are on the practice squad.

The loss of Canady would leave the defense with only four outside cornerbacks in Brandon Carr and Marlon Humphrey and rookies Anthony Averett and Darious Williams. Cyrus Jones and Robertson Daniel are on the practice squad.

Defensive tackle Willie Henry (hernia surgery) and rookie tight end Hayden Hurst (stress fracture in foot) did not practice again and are not expected to play in Cincinnati.

Rookie wide receiver and return specialist Janarion Grant was downgraded to limited participation on Tuesday. His right thumb area was wrapped after Sunday’s 47-3 victory over the Buffalo Bills, but insisted that he was fine. Wide receiver Willie Snead IV is listed on the team’s depth chart as Grant’s backup on punt returns, and rookie wide receiver Jordan Lasley is next in line for kick returns.

The Bengals upgraded two starters in defensive end Carlos Dunlap (calf) and middle linebacker Preston Brown (ankle) from no practice Monday to limited participation Tuesday.

Starting left guard Clint Boling (foot) was upgraded from limited to full practice, and two more starters in tight end Tyler Eifert (back) and cornerback William Jackson (shoulder) practiced fully for the second consecutive day.

Brother on brother

After just two games, Towson redshirt junior quarterback Tom Flacco leads the Colonial Athletic Association in completions (53), passing yards (590) and total yards from scrimmage (628), and one of his biggest fans is a certain quarterback for the Ravens.

Joe Flacco got a chance after Tuesday’s practice to discuss his youngest brother playing just several miles away from the team’s headquarters in Owings Mills.

“It’s kind of unique that he’s right here,” the elder Flacco said. “I’ve been waiting to see him play for the last three years. I’ve been really itching to watch him play college football, so I had a big smile on my face the last two weeks. I was able to get to the game at Morgan State, and then I was able to get [the Wake Forest game] on the computer, stream it on the TV this past Saturday. It was a lot of fun. I had fun watching him.

“He’s a really good player, great athlete, can really throw the ball. Obviously, he’s my brother, so I have some bias, but yeah, I would say he's got a lot of similarities to me. But he’s 6 foot. He’s got to get things done in a lot of different ways. He probably doesn’t get credit for some of the things that big, tall guys do, but he can do a lot of things. I mean, I’ll go all day. I had a lot of fun watching him.”

Extra points

Bengals coach Marvin Lewis is one of the few people who witnessed outside linebacker Terrell Suggs’ growth from an early stage, having attended Suggs’ pre-draft workouts at Arizona State. But the former Ravens defensive coordinator said Suggs, who is now tied with former Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Derrick Thomas for 16th in NFL history in sacks with 126 ½, should be recognized more for his mental acumen. “There’s no question about it that he doesn’t get enough credit for that,” Lewis said Tuesday. “Believe me, I make our people well aware of his football intelligence because I’ve witnessed [it] year after year. I see him play 16 games a year because even if we’re not preparing for them, I’ve seen their tape throughout the season looking at our other opponents. So I see how football smart he is and as he applies what they do to the opponent week in and week out.” … Although all three running backs totaled only 74 yards on 24 carries against the Bills on Sunday, each player found the end zone, and Allen said all three backs are willing to share snaps and touches. “We all eat,” said Allen, who gained 17 yards on four attempts. “No matter who it is, when you go in there, you’re that guy. So this is your opportunity to go in there and make something happen, which we all did. I’m excited for what the future holds.” … Former Ravens wide receiver Kamar Aiken signed with the Philadelphia Eagles on Tuesday after working out for the team, according to the agency that represents him. Two more former Ravens players in wide receiver Breshad Perriman and linebacker Albert McClellan reportedly worked out for the Eagles.