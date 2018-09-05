Ravens notes: Added to practice squad this week, Cyrus Jones (Gilman) excited to get back to work

Former Gilman standout Cyrus Jones went from being a member of the New England Patriots on Friday, a free agent Saturday, and then a late addition to the Ravens practice squad Monday. It was quite a roller coaster ride for the cornerback and return specialist, who is the sixth University of Alabama player to join the team.

“I would say extreme low to extreme high, but it wasn’t extreme at all,” Jones, 24, said of his emotions. “I’ve been in this for a couple years, and you could sense it coming off of my injury from last year. I could feel the shift of trying to go in a different direction. So I had braced myself mentally for the unexpected or if anything like that were to happen. Once it happened, I was like, ‘Where do we go from here?’ [Ravens general manager] Ozzie [Newsome] called me, and it was uplifting. I felt good, and I was excited to get to work.”

Jones, the All-Metro Football Offensive Player of the Year in 2011, was drafted in the second round in 2016 by the Patriots, but sat out all last season because of a torn ACL. As a cornerback, he made seven tackles in 2016, but no interceptions or pass breakups. On special teams, he averaged 4.2 yards per punt return and 22.5 yards per kick return while fumbling five times.

Boldin to be honored

Former wide receiver Anquan Boldin will be honored at Sunday’s game as the team’s “Legend of the Game,” and quarterback Joe Flacco has fond memories of the three seasons they played together from 2010 to 2012.

“When he first came in, you just saw right away what kind of work ethic he had, how much he understood the game, how tough he was, and then, obviously, all he can do on the field,” Flacco said. “It showed up right away. But obviously, I think the one thing that stands out when you think about Anquan is just how tough he was and what he played through and how he played when he was out there, both mentally and physically. He was obviously a very special player, very special to this city, so it will be cool to have him there.”

Extra points

Weak-side linebacker Patrick Onwuasor and defensive end Brent Urban are two of 11 NFL players who will participate in Show Your Soft Side, a public service campaign that aims to stop animal cruelty. They join a trio of former Ravens players: defensive end Lawrence Guy (Patriots), center Ryan Jensen (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) and wide receiver Torrey Smith (Carolina Panthers). The photos of them posing with cats and dogs can be found on the organization’s website at ShowYourSoftSide.org. … Flacco has partnered with Terra’s Kitchen, a Baltimore-based, meal-kit delivery service, and customers can get $40 off their first delivery by using the code FLACCO.

