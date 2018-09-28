Ravens notes: Harbaugh optimistic Mosley, Pierce, H. Hurst can play Sunday at Steelers

Middle linebacker C.J. Mosley, nose tackle Michael Pierce and rookie tight end Hayden Hurst are listed as questionable on the Ravens’ final injury report before Sunday night’s game at the Pittsburgh Steelers, but coach John Harbaugh sounded encouraged that all three players will play at Heinz Field.

Of Mosley and Pierce, Harbaugh said Friday, “I don’t see any reason why they wouldn’t play. You just have to make sure. I guess you could always have a reaction. I haven’t talked to the trainers yet in terms of how they reacted to today’s practice. That’s always part of the evaluation. But based on what I saw today, they looked good.”

Mosley (bone bruise in left knee) and Pierce (bruised foot) sat out Sunday’s 27-14 victory over the Denver Broncos. But after being limited in practice Wednesday, both defensive starters practiced fully Thursday and Friday.

Sidelined since Aug. 24 when he underwent surgery to repair a stress fracture in his foot, Hurst practiced on a limited basis for the third straight day, but did enough to impress Harbaugh.

“It didn’t really seem like there was a difference between when he left and what he did this week,” Harbaugh said. “I thought he looked very good, very strong. As far as his availability to the game, that will be depend on what the trainers say. We’ll just have to see how that goes. It’s something that they’ll evaluate between now and then.”

Two starters in cornerback Brandon Carr (knee) and left tackle Ronnie Stanley (foot) participated fully for the second consecutive day and are questionable. The same applies to defensive back Anthony Levine Sr. (hamstring). Starting outside linebacker Terrell Suggs (knee) was limited in practice Friday and is also questionable.

The team ruled out rookie cornerback Anthony Averett (hamstring) for the second straight week as well as defensive tackle Willie Henry (hernia surgery).

Steelers starting strong safety Morgan Burnett (groin) and slot cornerback Mike Hilton (elbow) did not practice Friday and are listed as doubtful for Sunday. Rookie Terrell Edmunds started for Burnett against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday and could get the call again.

Six starters in guards David DeCastro (fractured hand) and Ramon Foster (not injury related), right tackle Marcus Gilbert (hamstring), center Maurkice Pouncey (not injury related), quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (not injury related) and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (abdomen) practiced fully Friday and were removed from the injury report.

Henry ‘anxious’ to return

The defense has risen to the top of the NFL in total yards allowed (273.0 per game) and ranks second against the pass (169.3 yards per game), and Henry is eager to contribute.

The 6-foot-3, 291-pound defensive tackle, who had 33 tackles and 3½ sacks a year ago, has been sidelined since undergoing hernia surgery during training camp in August. But if it was up to him and not the team’s medical staff, Henry said he would have returned to the practice field a long time ago.

“I just can’t wait to get back out there because as soon as I get back out there, we’re getting active,” he said. “I feel like I can go back out there right now. I feel like I should have been out there today. It’s a time thing. We’re just waiting for me to get the green light. I feel like I’m ready to go. I feel like I was ready to go the day after the surgery. I’m just anxious.”

Another challenge for tackles

After they shut out Broncos pass-rushing wizard Von Miller in Sunday’s Ravens win, the reward for Stanley and James Hurst reward is another difficult assignment.

The starting left and right tackles, respectively, will try to limit the Pittsburgh outside linebacker tandem of Bud Dupree and T.J. Watt. Watt leads the Steelers in sacks with three, while Dupree is tied for second with two. Either way, Hurst knows the task ahead is sizeable.