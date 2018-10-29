Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley’s status against Steelers up in the air

Maybe the Ravens have a much clearer picture of starting left tackle Ronnie Stanley’s availability for Sunday’s home against against their AFC North archrival Pittsburgh Steelers because coach John Harbaugh isn’t revealing his hand.

Stanley wore a walking boot on his left foot while leaving the locker room underneath Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte after Sunday’s 36-21 loss to the Carolina Panthers. Stanley suffered the injury in the third quarter when a Carolina defender rolled up on him.

Although he needed help getting off the field, Stanley returned later in that same quarter and played 49 of 68 snaps. Harbaugh shooed away a question Monday about Stanley’s status.

“I’m not going to get into all that,” he said. “We’ll just see how it goes.”

Stanley’s absence was filled by second-year pro Jermaine Eluemunor, who played the other 19 snaps at left tackle. Eluemunor, who was promoted to the active roster from the practice squad Oct. 23, had spent most of his time working at either guard position, but Harbaugh was complimentary of the 6-foot-4, 335-pound Eluemunor’s ability to replace the 6-6, 315-pound Stanley.

“He actually did pretty good,” Harbaugh said. “He played pretty well. It was mostly pass protection. He’s good in pass protection. He’s stout and firm, and he handled the bull rushes really well. Probably the best of all of our guys throughout the course of the game. I was very encouraged by that.”

Extra points

» A day after wide receiver Willie Snead IV called a pair of offensive pass interference penalties on him “ticky-tack,” Harbaugh did not share his thoughts on the officiating crew’s rulings. “I don’t have any comment on it,” he said. “I don’t know. You’d have to call the guys that made the call.”

» Before replacing Joe Flacco for the final seven snaps of Sunday’s loss, rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson played three snaps on the unit’s first possession and four other snaps. Asked if how the game unfolded changed the team’s plan for using the first-round draft pick, Harbaugh replied, “No, not really. We used him how we planned on using him.”

» In his 11 years as Ravens coach, Harbaugh has watched the Cleveland Browns cycle through six different coaches, including Hue Jackson, who was fired Monday afternoon and replaced by interim coach and defensive coordinator Gregg Williams. Harbaugh did not offer much regarding the news coming from an AFC North rival, saying only, “I just saw that a minute ago coming down. No, I haven’t followed that situation at all since we played them. So I have no reaction to it.”

